Proposed gun regulation bill draws supporters, opponents to testify

Female candidates say greater representation on County Council would benefit county
The male-dominated Montgomery County Council is poised for a demographic shake-up if current primary election results hold and the Democratic County Council candidates go on to defeat their Republican opposition in the November general election. Six female candidates are currently the frontrunners in their council races in the Democratic primary...
Why U.S. Rep. David Trone has spent $1 million on a Colorado license ballot initiative
Why U.S. Rep. David Trone has spent $1 million on a Colorado license ballot initiative. A Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Bay Net
Maryland State Board Of Elections Extends Multiple Deadlines
ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today voted to extend three deadlines related to the 2022 Gubernatorial Elections due to the primary being held roughly three weeks later than originally planned. By Order filed March 15, 2022 in In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of...
foxbaltimore.com
Former Gov. Robert Ehrlich Jr. to campaign for Maryland GOP candidates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Republican party announced Monday that former Gov. Robert Ehrlich would campaign for the party's statewide candidates including gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox. Ehrlich will step into a role normally done by Gov. Larry Hogan. However, Hogan said he will not campaign for Cox. Hogan...
13newsnow.com
Most Virginia state employees not satisfied with how Youngkin's telework policy rolled out, survey finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about inflation's impact on personal spending. It aired on Aug. 1. Over three-fourths of Virginia state employees aren't satisfied with how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new telework policy was implemented, according to a Virginia Government Employees Association (VGEA) survey. The policy...
WBAL Radio
New insight into Maryland voters from the primary
Nearly two weeks after the primary election, we clearly see how many people voted. The numbers aren't official yet, but based on the mail-in ballots received by the Friday deadline, plus election day and early voting, around 26% of the state's eligible voters cast ballots for this year's primary. That...
bethesdamagazine.com
Suspended assistant chief no longer works for department, county police say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 2 to reflect that an attempt to contact Carmen Facciolo was not successful. Carmen Facciolo, an assistant police chief who was suspended in June, no longer works for the Montgomery County Department of Police, a spokesman confirmed Monday night.
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin comments on Rocket Lab project and the future of abortion in Virginia
On Wednesday, Governor Glen Youngkin attended the Pony Penning. Kelley Gaskill caught up with him and asked him about the new Rocket Lab facility at the Wallops Flight Facility. Youngkin also spoke about how he would like the issue of abortion resolved in next year’s General Assembly session. .
bethesdamagazine.com
Lawsuit challenging MCPS magnet admissions dismissed
This story was updated at 4 p.m. Aug. 1, 2022, to include a comment from MCPS. After nearly two years of legal battles, a federal lawsuit challenging Montgomery County Public Schools’ admissions procedures for magnet programs was dismissed on Friday. In September 2020, the Association for Education Fairness —...
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
NewsTimes
Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General
Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
WTOP
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The...
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeastern Washington D.C., the latest in a series of shootings that have affected the city. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters in a press conference that the shooting happened...
WAMU
Maryland election officials are still counting mail-in and provisional ballots
Maryland voters are still waiting for mail-in and provisional ballots to be counted. Election officials still haven’t finished counting the thousands of remaining mail-in ballots, and it will be a little while until they finish. “The big question mark still in these parts is the race for Montgomery County...
foxbaltimore.com
Feds detail Marilyn Mosby's finances, including $65k in 'miscellaneous' expenses in filing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Financial documents in the latest filing from prosecutors against Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby deliver new details about how much money she was making and where that money went. Mosby is accused of using $90,000 from her retirement funds to buy two homes in Florida....
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
