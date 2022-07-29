ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Proposed gun regulation bill draws supporters, opponents to testify

By Christine Zhu
bethesdamagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bethesdamagazine.com

Comments / 4

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Female candidates say greater representation on County Council would benefit county

The male-dominated Montgomery County Council is poised for a demographic shake-up if current primary election results hold and the Democratic County Council candidates go on to defeat their Republican opposition in the November general election. Six female candidates are currently the frontrunners in their council races in the Democratic primary...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Why U.S. Rep. David Trone has spent $1 million on a Colorado license ballot initiative

Why U.S. Rep. David Trone has spent $1 million on a Colorado license ballot initiative. A Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Maryland State Board Of Elections Extends Multiple Deadlines

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today voted to extend three deadlines related to the 2022 Gubernatorial Elections due to the primary being held roughly three weeks later than originally planned. By Order filed March 15, 2022 in In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Takoma Park, MD
State
Texas State
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former Gov. Robert Ehrlich Jr. to campaign for Maryland GOP candidates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Republican party announced Monday that former Gov. Robert Ehrlich would campaign for the party's statewide candidates including gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox. Ehrlich will step into a role normally done by Gov. Larry Hogan. However, Hogan said he will not campaign for Cox. Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

New insight into Maryland voters from the primary

Nearly two weeks after the primary election, we clearly see how many people voted. The numbers aren't official yet, but based on the mail-in ballots received by the Friday deadline, plus election day and early voting, around 26% of the state's eligible voters cast ballots for this year's primary. That...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
bethesdamagazine.com

Lawsuit challenging MCPS magnet admissions dismissed

This story was updated at 4 p.m. Aug. 1, 2022, to include a comment from MCPS. After nearly two years of legal battles, a federal lawsuit challenging Montgomery County Public Schools’ admissions procedures for magnet programs was dismissed on Friday. In September 2020, the Association for Education Fairness —...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Jews#Volunteers#Concealed Carry#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Moms Demand Action#The Supreme Court
NewsTimes

Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General

Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
WTOP

State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The...
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeastern Washington D.C., the latest in a series of shootings that have affected the city. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters in a press conference that the shooting happened...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy