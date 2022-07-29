Richland coroner hopes tattoo can help ID remains found in Columbia’s Broad River area

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the remains of a white man found in the Broad River area near Interstate 20 in Columbia.

The man was found Wednesday near Briargate Circle, and is believed to be in his 60s and 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall. The man was described as having medium length gray hair and a tattoo of a woman on his left bicep. The man was found wearing New Balance tennis shoes, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office did not release a possible cause of death.

Anyone with potential leads on the man’s identity is asked to call the coroner’s office anthropology department at 803-576-1793.