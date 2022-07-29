ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Richland coroner hopes tattoo can help ID remains found in Columbia’s Broad River area

By Joseph Bustos
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIUKc_0gxmao4Y00

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the remains of a white man found in the Broad River area near Interstate 20 in Columbia.

The man was found Wednesday near Briargate Circle, and is believed to be in his 60s and 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall. The man was described as having medium length gray hair and a tattoo of a woman on his left bicep. The man was found wearing New Balance tennis shoes, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office did not release a possible cause of death.

Anyone with potential leads on the man’s identity is asked to call the coroner’s office anthropology department at 803-576-1793.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police search for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ murder suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police, with the help of U.S. Marshals (USMS) are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection to a murder from June. Authorities have issued arrest warrants for Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor who has now been entered into the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC).
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
abccolumbia.com

Police name suspect in Millwood Ave. shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say a 19 year old man is wanted in connection with a recent shooting. Investigators say Rayonne Ashford is wanted for a shooting on July 1st at the Orange Party Shop on Millwood Ave. Police say they responded after receiving...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#The Coroner#Tennis Shoes#Anthropology#Violent Crime#Richland
News19 WLTX

16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police: missing 17-year-old found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department say Black has been located and taken to a local hospital to make sure he’s medically sound. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Freaderick Black, 17, was last seen on Elmhurst...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Drowning Connected To Baptism

The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
abcnews4.com

SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide

SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Irmo Police Chief passes away

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
427
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy