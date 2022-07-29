2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Two Pounds Lighter with This Carbon Spoiler

Starting the 90-year-old Bugatti Type 51 requires a complex procedure. First, you need to pressurize the fuel tank, using a pesticide-mister-style pump handle on the left edge of the engine-turned dash, just above the passenger's left knee. Then you must open the fuel-feed line with a little lever and squirt some fuel into the engine with a round knurl-handled pump knob on the other edge of the dash. Then you need to open the hood to add some oil to the supercharger, presumably so it won't burn itself up spinning as fast as it does. Then you close the hood and place the gated metal shifter—which is on the outside of the right-hand side of the car—into neutral. Then you press the starter, which sounds a bit like a silverware drawer the size of the Lusitania being maraca'd by the Greek god Polyphemus. You adjust the idle with another dial until the delicate white-faced Jaeger tach says the car is churning at around 700 rpm. Then the car stalls, and you have to repeat the process.

