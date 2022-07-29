Crews Battling Two-alarm Fire at a Famous Cheesesteak Shop in South Philadelphia, PA

rock1041.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT
Harbor Square Shopping Center - some of us still call it Shore Mall - will soon be getting a new tenant!. In the area formerly occupied for years by Burlington Coat Factory Store, Proshot Pickleball will be launching an indoor Pickleball facility in Egg Harbor Township. According to the Proshot...
Crumbl Cookies Announces Grand Opening of Cherry Hill, NJ Store
Get ready for coolest cookies ever, Cherry Hill. Crumbl Cookies is opening in town next week and it's going to be an experience like no other. The Grand Opening kicks off one week from today on Friday, August 5th. It's such a big deal that it's going to be a two-day event.
Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network
I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
Did You Know The Choco Taco Was Created Nearby in Philly?
It was created almost 40 years ago by Alan Drazen, when he worked for the Jack & Jill Ice Cream Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The genesis of this idea came at a time when the Mexican restaurant chain Chi Chi‘s was supremely popular. The proximity of its creation alone,...
Answer Unclear: Do Seniors Need Beach Tags In Brigantine, NJ?
It seems like there are fewer and fewer free beaches within the Garden State with each passing summer. Honestly, that's probably a truer statement now than it was five years ago. It seems like you have to pay to plop your butt in the sand almost everywhere you go along the Jersey coastline. The same goes for the beaches in Brigantine, Atlantic County.
Diehards Camp Out for Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Spirit Halloween Store Grand Opening
Temperatures may be in the 90s with stifling humidity, but that's not stopping Halloween lovers from getting into the spirit of the season. Spirit Halloween, that is. Hardcore fans of Halloween are camping outside of Spirit Halloween days before the Egg Harbor Township flagship store opens for the year this Saturday, July 30.
57-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Busted in Egg Harbor Twp for Child Luring Attempt
With an assist from a couple of citizens, Egg Harbor Township Police have arrested a Philadephia man on attempted child luring charges. Police say they responded late Sunday afternoon to a boat slip at Graef’s Boat Yard in EHT for a report of an attempt of luring of a child.
Cops: Hammonton, NJ, Man Arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. for Alleged Child Luring
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Hammonton has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a hotel for a sexual encounter. However, according to police, the man was actually talking to a private group that tracks-down child predators. Police say the incident happened...
Black Family Sues Sesame Place for $25 million, Alleging Discrimination
A Baltimore family is suing Sesame Place in Bucks County for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other...
Sweet! World-Famous Sugar Factory is Expanding to Cherry Hill, NJ
Insert heart-face emoji! We just found out Cherry Hill is getting a Sugar Factory!. "Sugar (doo doo doo doo dah dah), ahhhh, honey honey (doo doo doo doo dah dah)..." Sugar Factory offers confectionary satisfaction on too many levels to count!. Its stores and restaurant have reached global fame, making...
Save A Turtle And Score Something Sweet In Strathmere, NJ
The legendary Deauville Inn just over the bridge in Strathmere took to their Facebook page at the beginning of the month to offer up a little incentive for anyone that's willing to take the time to help out one of the most beloved animals at the Jersey Shore - the turtles!
Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk Awarded Prestigious Honor
America's oldest known boardwalk, the Atlantic City boardwalk, has just earned some new, national praise. Who's got the best boardwalk in the United States? We do!. Atlantic City was just recently named the nation's top boardwalk, thanks to Fodor, a travel website, Press of Atlantic City reports. Many features factored...
Wildwood, NJ, Police Charge PA Man After Attempted Suicide
A debate is raging online after cops in Wildwood charged a man from Pennsylvania after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide. According to the Wildwood Police Department, the scene unfolded around 11:00 last Thursday night, July 21st, when they were alerted by officials in North Wildwood about a, "suicidal subject possibly armed with a handgun in their jurisdiction."
Citizen of Mexico Killed in Ocean County, NJ, Crash
Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
Egg Harbor Twp Police Looking to Identify Several Persons From Cameras
Police in Egg Harbor Township have been busy trying to identify people caught on surveillance cameras in several locations in the township. Police aren't saying what any of these people may have done, just that they'd like help identifying these people. Police call them "persons of interest in reference to ongoing investigations."
Man Hit, Killed While Crossing Rt. 52 in Somers Point, NJ
A Somers Point man died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle while walking across Rt. 52 in Somers Point. Somers Point Police say the 54-year-old unidentified man was struck at 9:38 pm Saturday as he walked across the westbound lanes of Rt. 52, in front of the Economy Motel in Somers Point.
Amazing Ocean County, NJ Resort Named The Best In The State
There are some amazing places you can choose to relax near a beautiful beach in New Jersey, but only one can be named the best. A recent article singled out one resort as the most beautiful one for a summer getaway in the whole Garden State. That's quite an honor in this state.
We Need for Atlantic City Singer ‘Fuzzy’ to Go Viral With This Video
Talent comes in all sizes, forms, ages, and backgrounds. I think somebody found a pretty good one. Over the weekend, someone posted a video on YouTube of an Atlantic City resident, known only as "Fuzzy" singing a song on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. From the looks of things (and the...
