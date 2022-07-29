www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Cleveland Jewish News
Chernikoff, Stuart
Stuart Alan Chernikoff, dearly beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Pollack); devoted father of Scott (Jennifer) and Kevin (Lisa); cherished grandfather of Brandon, Sydney, Spencer and Morgan. Stuart had a love for all animals especially his many dogs. Stuart spent his career as a manufacturer’s representative. Once Stuart retired from the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jake Ponsky
Jake Ponsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Jake is the son of Taryn and Zac Ponsky of Hunting Valley, and the brother of Austin Ponsky. He is the grandson of Brooke and James Wolf and Jackie and Jeff Ponsky, and of blessed memory, Charlotte and Leo Goldberg, Esther and Howard Ponsky, Bernard Matthews and Jessie and Daniel Wolf. He is the great-grandson of Florence Matthews. Jake attends University School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, basketball, football, and lacrosse. For his mitzvah project, Jake and his family traveled to Israel and connected with the Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation projects. He is helping donate to some of their wildlife projects there.
Cleveland Jewish News
Noah Swirsky
Noah Swirsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Noah is the son of Jennifer Swirsky and Arie Swirsky of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Mira and Mady. He is the grandson of Bruce Tallisman, and of blessed memory, Marilyn and Norman Swirsky and Sue Tallisman. Noah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys Stagecrafter’s Theater Productions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Braden Cole Greene
Braden Cole Greene will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 13 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Braden is the son of Lauren and Brian Greene of Chagrin Falls, and the brother of Jori and Emerson. He is the grandson of Cheryl Siegel and Jerry Greene, and of blessed memory, Richard Siegel and Ferne Greene. Braden attends Kenston Middle School. He enjoys playing soccer, hanging out with friends, and spending time with his family including his dogs. For his mitzvah project, Braden is earning money to purchase school supplies for The CLE Kindness Collection, who donates the items to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27, at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Nathaniel is the son of Elizabeth Weinstein and Jason Confino of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Ethan and Simon. He is the grandson of Donna and Donald Weinstein, Karen and James Confino and Phyllis and Rick Gordon. Nathaniel attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys skiing, playing trumpet in the Shaker Middle School Band and Jazz Band, listening to music and soccer.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Fabulous OMGs at Winking Lizard Aug. 5
The Fabulous OMGs will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Winking Lizard’s patio at 1355 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. For more information, visit bit.ly/3JaC6xb.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kurland, Renee
Renee Muriel Kurland passed away on July 31. She was 93 years old. Renee is survived by her two daughters, Daryl Levin (Gregg) and Laura Friedman (Larry); five grandchildren, Nate Levin (Sari), Andrew Levin, Grace Levin, Phillip Friedman (Jess) and Jacqueline Friedman; and great-grandchildren AJ Levin and Harrison Friedman. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Alex Kurland, her sister Maureen Mart and her parents, Nate and Lillian Gaylin.
Cleveland Jewish News
Buck 50 quartet brought together by music, faith
Brandon Zlotnik became interested in barbershop quartets when his Solon High School choir teacher, Gary Lewis, started a barbershop choir program at the high school. Lewis, himself an accomplished barbershop choir singer, inspired Zlotnik to start his first barbershop quartet while studying computer science at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea. Barbershop quartets are composed of four singers singing in very close harmony to one another.
Cleveland Jewish News
City Stages summer concerts Aug. 3, 10
City Stages, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s free summer concerts featuring global music, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in front of the Transformer Station at 1460 W. 29th St. in Cleveland. Dobet Gnahore, an Afropop singer, dancer, percussionist and songwriter, will perform Aug...
Cleveland Jewish News
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6
Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio Contemporary Ballet at Tremont’s Lincoln Park Aug. 13
Arts in August will host Ohio Contemporary Ballet at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lincoln Park in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The performance is free and guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and chair. “Anti/Gone,” by award-winning choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, will be performed. This ballet focuses on ancient archetypes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation to kick off campaign with Super Sunday Aug. 28
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs is set to launch Aug. 28, with its first Super Sunday Kickoff. Funds raised will benefit the Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Cleveland Jewish community’s annual fundraising campaign that serves the local and global Jewish community. “Super Sunday...
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
Cleveland Jewish News
Acton details pandemic leadership, faith, community influence
Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton returned home July 31 to discuss what her work as director of the Ohio Department of Health during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic taught her about leadership and how her experiences growing up, her community and faith shaped her life. Acton, who said she...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel Foundation $3.25M grant to enhance Glenville library branch
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has approved a $3.25 million grant to Cleveland Public Library for capacity building and the creation of a Digital Innovation Center for adults and seniors at the library’s Glenville branch in Cleveland, the neighborhood the Mandel brothers once called home. The Mandel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bravo new program manager of Siegal Lifelong Learning program
Hallie Bravo recently joined Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s Beachwood office as program manager for Jewish studies. She is a parent-coordinator of the Cleveland branch of HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lyndhurst Chabad still seeking new space
Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center is still searching for a larger space – nearly six months after it had vacated its space at 1413 Golden Gate Blvd. in Mayfield Heights. Co-directors Rabbi Mendy Freedman and his wife, Chaya, want to find a space in the Lyndhurst-Mayfield Heights area, citing the people as their motivation.
Cleveland Jewish News
Accomplishments abound in Mayfield City Schools
The “Mayfield Family” is strong. Our phenomenal staff led us through another school year with an enthusiasm that kept our students moving forward. Some notable accomplishments across our Mayfield City Schools during the 2022-23 school year include:. • The class of 2022 included 325 graduates who walked across...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
