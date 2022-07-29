Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosts 29th annual Art in the Gardens event August 6 & 7

mendovoice.com
NBC Bay Area
Mendocino County Has Thrifty Tips for Visiting Adventurers
SPLENDID SIGHTS (AND SAVINGS): Not spending too much while road-tripping hither and yon is always a fine feeling, but you don't want to miss out on the notable pleasures of hither nor the can't-be-missed sights of yon. So figuring out your finances for a quick but quality getaway, while also folding in those spots that possess the particular panache of a place, can take some pre-trip pondering. Good thing that certain spectacular destinations have already gotten the joyful jump on this question, all to help potential visitors figure out what to see without spending all of their funds in one gushy go. Mendocino County definitely qualifies in the "spectacular" category, and the Visit Mendocino team is celebrating the "Thrifty Traveler" on its site, with a page devoted to outings, eateries, and attractions that won't be too spendy.
The Mendocino Voice
An interview with Noyo Harbormaster Anna Neumann
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/1/22 — Anna Neumann, the new harbormaster of Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor District, stepped into the role in September. But since moving here in 2014 to work on data collection for Reef Check California, she’s worn many hats — from sailing on the FV Princess to processing urchin — and knows this harbor well. The Mendocino Voice caught up with her to talk about her exciting plans for harbor updates and what she thinks it’s most important for her community to know.
lakecountybloom.com
Camping in Lake County, Part 2: Pine Acres Blue Lakes Resort
If you haven’t read Part 1 of our camping series yet, you can catch up here. After two trips to Clear Lake Campgrounds and with the help of multiple Amazon orders and a trip to Costco, we felt more than prepared for our next camping trip. Dare I say, we felt even a bit cocky when we pulled into Pine Acres Resort at Blue Lakes. The attendant offered to help us back into our campsite. “No, we got this,” I smiled confidently as I helped David see to back into our space like the pro he’d already proven to be.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Temporarily Closes the Wiggly Giggle Playground
The following is a press release from the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg’s Public Works Department is undertaking some maintenance and. repair work within Bainbridge Park and Wiggly Giggly Playground. The playground area and. the park’s restroom will require a temporary closure. Maintenance crews will...
Willits News
Ukiah resident Mike Cannon’s journey to a solar all-electric home
In pursuing his long-term commitment to lower his carbon footprint, over the past 40 years Mike Cannon has converted his Ukiah home from all-electric to all-natural gas and now back again to all-electric energy. The Pilates instructor and former forester described his process during a recent luncheon presentation to members...
mendocinobeacon.com
State of homelessness on the Mendocino Coast
FORT BRAGG, CA — No hard data exists to confirm how many homeless people are living in Fort Bragg or Mendocino Village, and accurate counts are impossible to acquire since most homeless do not stay in the same place for any length of time. It’s easy to count those who seek help from available programs, but some stay in the background, occasionally appearing at a local pantry for a bag lunch or to inquire about a pair of shoes.
The Mendocino Voice
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Willits News
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
mendofever.com
In Light Of High Cyanotoxin Levels, Lake County Issues Guidance for Residents Getting Water from Clear Lake
The following is a press release from the County of Lake:. Our community’s defining feature, Clear Lake, is an expansive and biologically diverse ecosystem. As such, it is dynamic in water quality. This year, due to persistent drought and heat, we are witnessing unprecedented levels of cyanotoxins in some areas of Clear Lake. For Lake County residents with individual water systems that draw water directly from the lake using a private intake, drinking water may become unsafe when high levels of toxins are present.
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
kymkemp.com
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested for Embezzlement of Costco Gift Cards, Says MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The...
krcrtv.com
Crews clearing rockslide on Route 271, use U.S. 101 as alternate
PIERCY, Calif. — Crews are cleaning up a rockslide on Route 271 near the McCoy Creek Bridge in Mendocino County. According to Caltrans District 1, a helicopter team is scheduled to help install a rockfall net in the area to reinforce the hillside next Thursday. In the meantime, drivers...
ksro.com
Pregnant Woman Dies in Ukiah Apartment Fire
A Ukiah apartment fire killed a pregnant woman and injured three others. On Friday morning, a fire was reported at Redwood Manor Apartments in the 800 block of Waugh Lane. Crews arrived to find a 40-year-old man, along with his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter outside. They were taken to a hospital due to their injuries which included burns. Firefighters, however, found a 41-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant dead in the upper floor of the two-story unit. The fire was contained and investigators believe it started accidentally. Some neighbors were displaced due to water damage.
crimevoice.com
Man allegedly fires gun, struggles with arresting officers
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject discharging a firearm in a negligent manner on a piece of property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits, California.
mendofever.com
Tragic Apartment Fire in Ukiah Results in the Death of a Pregnant Mother and Three with Significant Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at approximately 5:11am, Ukiah PD personnel received an emergency call regarding a structure fire at the Redwood Manor Apartments Unit #28. The residence was enflamed and three residents were located outside of the building with injuries from the fire.
