Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosts 29th annual Art in the Gardens event August 6 & 7

SPLENDID SIGHTS (AND SAVINGS): Not spending too much while road-tripping hither and yon is always a fine feeling, but you don't want to miss out on the notable pleasures of hither nor the can't-be-missed sights of yon. So figuring out your finances for a quick but quality getaway, while also folding in those spots that possess the particular panache of a place, can take some pre-trip pondering. Good thing that certain spectacular destinations have already gotten the joyful jump on this question, all to help potential visitors figure out what to see without spending all of their funds in one gushy go. Mendocino County definitely qualifies in the "spectacular" category, and the Visit Mendocino team is celebrating the "Thrifty Traveler" on its site, with a page devoted to outings, eateries, and attractions that won't be too spendy.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO