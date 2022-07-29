(Part I) One-on-one with Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine

tbrnewsmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
Herald Community Newspapers
Joseph Mondello, former Republican Party chair, 84
Joseph Mondello, a councilman and supervisor for the Town of Hempstead before holding sway as leader of the state Republican Party, died Monday. He was 84. Mondello also led the Nassau County Republican Party for 23 years, and was later appointed by President Donald Trump as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.
Animal advocacy group calls for shut down of Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
An animal advocacy group is raising concerns about Sloth Encounters after it was slapped with multiple violations by the town of Islip.
MTA reopens Denton Avenue underpass following monthslong closure
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reopened the Denton Avenue underpass following a bridge replacement that closed the road for months.
Suffolk County blood drive held in honor of Scott Martella Aug. 3
Join Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Wednesday, Aug. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a blood drive in honor of Scott Martella. Martella was a dedicated public servant who impacted thousands of lives across Long Island. The goal is to help thousands more by donating blood to combat the critical blood shortage.
greaterlongisland.com
25 Photos: Port Palooza in Port Jefferson raises funds for animal rescue group
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffeehouse, now with four locations across Suffolk County. And Toast of Port Jeff is moving to a new location. Click here to learn more. The Jill Nees Russell stage at Harborfront Park sprung to life with live music for a great cause...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.1.22
• We’re expecting cloudy skies today, with showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. and an east wind 7 to 9 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88.
LI officials: Water conservation is "absolutely imperative"
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- With scarce rainfall and baking heat, parts of Long Island have declared a water emergency, and other sections are banning daytime lawn irrigation.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, local leaders are now asking residents to change their habits.Jim and Joan Marrinan, of Port Washington, are going native. Deep-rooted native plants in their front yard mean goodbye sprinklers."I can't stop the climate change, but I can possibly stop wasting water," Joan Marrinan said.The Marrinans and several of their Mill Pond Road neighbors turned lawns into sustainability gardens, just in time for the heat wave and lack...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
Editorial: Stay cool
While heat waves are an expected part of summer, navigating them isn’t always so simple. This weather can often lead to people suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Our area has experienced relentless heat recently. Only halfway through summer, odds are that more scorching weather is ahead of us.
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
PJS/Terryville civic tackles Brookhaven redistricting, Jefferson Plaza and public safety
Members of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association deliberated on a range of issues during their monthly meeting held on Tuesday, July 26 at the Comsewogue Public Library. Redistricting. Headlining the meeting was Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook), who addressed the ongoing redistricting process for the Brookhaven...
Babylon doubles price of parking in the village
Village officials said it's the first increase since 1999.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
