Even if you don’t win big in Mega Millions, you could score some cash. Here’s how to claim it

By Noor Adatia
 4 days ago

The numbers announced Friday night in the latest Mega Millions lottery will determine who might win the jackpot prize of $1.28 billion.

Even if you don’t win it all — you have about a 1 in 302.5 million chance — you could still get some cash from matching a few of the numbers.

The overall chance for winning any prize in the lottery is 1 in 24, according to Mega Millions .

In California, there were 1,015,927 winning tickets in the last draw on Tuesday, according to the California Lottery .

Smaller prizes in the last draw ranged from $2 for getting the Mega matching number to $2,912,502 for five matching numbers.

How do I claim my prize money?

To claim a prize of $600 or more, download a claim form and mail the signed form and your winning ticket to 730 North 10th Street, Sacramento, 95811.

You can also head to a lottery district office near you to claim your prize by bringing a copy of the claim form, your winning ticket, and some form of identification.

For prizes less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, claim your prize at a lottery office or mail your form and ticket to the California Lottery headquarters on North 10th St.

Keep in mind that winning tickets must be redeemed in the state in which they were purchased.

How long do I have to claim my winnings?

For the Mega Millions lottery, the time period for claiming prizes is 180 days, generally. If you won the jackpot, you have one year to claim it, according to a lottery FAQ page.

Tickets must be postmarked or received within that time frame.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

CALIFORNIA STATE
#Mega Millions#The California Lottery#North 10th St
