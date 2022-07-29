ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 arrested for smuggling drugs into SC detention center

By Chase Laudenslager
 4 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of 10 people in connection to a drug smuggling operation.

According to CCSO, the individuals were sneaking contraband such as marijuana, cigarettes, cell phones, and explicit photographs to inmates.

CCSO first became suspicious on June 12, when one of the suspects — identified as Kenneth Beach — dropped off a bottle of shampoo to be delivered to an inmate. Upon inspection, CCSO found “nearly 50 grams of marijuana concealed in the liquid shampoo.”

An investigation was launched and CCSO discovered that the drop had been carefully planned by Beach and inamte Ashley “Andy” Murdaugh. CCSO also learned that the two had used the method to smuggle drugs into the detention center on several previous occasions.

On July 3, a drop was conducted by Nicole Goode. CCSO said that she walked into the lobby of the detention center, used the bathroom, and left. CCSO later found marijuana, cigarettes, and explicit polaroid photos of Goode stashed in the trash receptacle.

Photos via CCSO

The following day, Freeman White Jr. conducted a second restroom drop, leaving behind a bag of marijuana, packs of cigarettes, and lighters.

On July 5, detectives intercepted a package containing a cell phone and charger sent by Ashland Horlback to inmate Reakwon “Snow” Daye.

Upon further investigation, detectives found that the outside group “conspired with multiple inmates” to smuggle the goods into the detention center. Plans were often discussed, in great detail, over recorded calls.

CCSO made the following arrests:

  • Ashley “Andy” Murdaugh – Four counts of criminal conspiracy
  • Nicole Goode – One count of criminal conspiracy, one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner
  • Richard Benton Jr. – One count of criminal conspiracy
  • Mason Cole – One count of criminal conspiracy
  • Joanna Velazquez – One count of criminal conspiracy
  • Freeman White Jr. – One count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of furnishing contraband to a prisoner
  • Freeman White III – One count of criminal conspiracy
  • Nicolas Green – One count of criminal conspiracy
  • Reakwon “Snow” Daye – One count of criminal conspiracy
  • Ashland Horlback – One count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner
  • Kenneth Beach – One count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana
