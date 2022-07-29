Hinson say she was a no on computer chip bill for variety of reasons

www.radioiowa.com
Ernst blocks bill guaranteeing right to birth control
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war
The 11 Republicans voted against the bill a week after 30 of their GOP colleagues had joined them in stalling final passage of the measure.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
Voters in key U.S. states decide whether to pick Trump-backed candidates
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Polls closed on Tuesday evening in Michigan, Kansas and Missouri, as Donald Trump's effort to play Republican kingmaker faced fresh tests in high-profile races for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices across five states ahead of November's midterm elections.
Iowa court’s unfair message to rural property owners: ‘Take one for the team’
In 1972, Gordon Garrison purchased 300 acres of farmland in Emmet County, a rectangle near the Minnesota border one county to the east of the Iowa Great Lakes. The Iowa State University agricultural engineering graduate began raising sheep and crops. He also set about working to restore the “prairie pothole” ecology of shallow wetlands that was common in northwestern Iowa when white settlers began arriving 175 years ago.
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death
A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.
Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?
More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
Scientists are debating whether it would be right to ban meat to protect the environment.
As we all know, scientists and environmentalists are already debating on ban meat for many years because of its negative effect on our environment and human health. According to researchers ban on meat would reduce our nation's carbon impact.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
There's one crucial step to your Covid self-test you may be missing, experts say
Self-testing for coronavirus is convenient, but keeping the results to yourself can impact more than just your community. Whether your test is positive or negative, here's what to do next.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
Three Iowa nursing homes to close with owner owing taxpayers $2.1 million
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
