Altercation reported between guards, inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional

www.ksla.com
Related
bossierpress.com
Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City
Norman was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were. found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate. sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one. count of First...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
KTBS
Domestic dispute turned Shreveport hostage situation ends with arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending. Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic...
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD seeking pair connected to burglary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people connected to a burglary at an apartment complex. It happened on July 10 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 6600 block of Central Street. Investigators were able to obtain security...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
KSLA
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
KTAL
One person injured in late night stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
KSLA
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say. It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Then...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County man held in North Dakota
A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
ktoy1047.com
Minden student recovering after shooting
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, less than a week before students are set to return to classes for the new school year. The 17-year-old student was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where she is reported to be recovering. Two other people were wounded in the...
KSLA
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish. The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Two others have been taken to...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
KSLA
Firefighters save worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A worker became trapped in dirt up to his waist when the ground gave way Monday afternoon in Shreveport. Shreveport Fire Department personnel were summoned to rescue the man at 3:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the construction site at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Linwood Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
KSLA
Pilot performs emergency landing in Harrison County field; no injuries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is fine after performing an emergency landing in an east Texas field. The pilot was identified as Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Mo. The incident took place just before 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30 approximately a half-mile west of Marshall. Below...
Comments / 0