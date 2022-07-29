ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

43-year-old charged with sexual assault in connection to 11-year-old missing & found: Escambia Co. Sheriff

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcQw9_0gxmZmGd00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 43-year-old who was “seen kissing” an 11-year-old girl on two weeks ago and who was reported missing Thursday afternoon and found safe, has been charged with sexual assault, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO .

According for an update from the ECSO Thursday afternoon at around 5:46 p.m., deputies detained Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz in Laredo, TX . The ECSO said, at the time, they believe “he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship.” Deputies said they don’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with the girl when she “disappeared.”

Woman airlifted to hospital, in critical condition after hit by car trying to cross Highway 59: Foley Police

The girl was safely located at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, July 28 by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley, according to the ECSO. Manriquez-Ortiz is being held in Laredo, TX. and will be moved back to Escambia County to “face charges,” according to the post.

“Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz is charged with having a wildly inappropriate and illegal relationship with the 11-year-old,” read the post.

The ECSO is working with the FBI on the continuing investigation.

“We were very concerned about her well-being [Thursday] morning. We are glad she is safe. This suspect is a danger to the victim and a danger to the community. He will return and face judgment for his pathetic and criminal actions,” said Sheriff Chip W. Simmons.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man holding infant assaults woman: Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After chasing a woman and hitting her, while holding a one-month-old infant, a Pensacola man is now in the Escambia County Jail being held without bond. Keith Treamel Hollis, Jr., 37, was charged with battery, kidnapping and child abuse, this past weekend. The incident on Saturday, July 30, started when Hollis […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street.  Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police vehicle rammed during chase, 2 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase. Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29.  During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Escambia Co#Sheriff#Tx#Ecso
WKRG News 5

2 in hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after wrong way driver on I-165: Mobile Police

UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department confirmed a two-car head on collision on I-165 southbound at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 resulted in two people sent to the hospital, one for severe injuries and the other for life-threatening injuries. Upon investigation, officers discovered a man was traveling south on I-165 in the northbound […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man admits to starting fire at Foley home, arrested for arson

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Fire Department and Foley Police Department have said they arrested a man who admitted to starting a fire in a Foley home on Sunday, July 31. Brady James Benjamin, 38, was arrested after a house in Foley caught fire on the 400 block of Cedar Court, near […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy