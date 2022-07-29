43-year-old charged with sexual assault in connection to 11-year-old missing & found: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 43-year-old who was “seen kissing” an 11-year-old girl on two weeks ago and who was reported missing Thursday afternoon and found safe, has been charged with sexual assault, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO .

According for an update from the ECSO Thursday afternoon at around 5:46 p.m., deputies detained Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz in Laredo, TX . The ECSO said, at the time, they believe “he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship.” Deputies said they don’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with the girl when she “disappeared.”

The girl was safely located at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, July 28 by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley, according to the ECSO. Manriquez-Ortiz is being held in Laredo, TX. and will be moved back to Escambia County to “face charges,” according to the post.

“Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz is charged with having a wildly inappropriate and illegal relationship with the 11-year-old,” read the post.

The ECSO is working with the FBI on the continuing investigation.

“We were very concerned about her well-being [Thursday] morning. We are glad she is safe. This suspect is a danger to the victim and a danger to the community. He will return and face judgment for his pathetic and criminal actions,” said Sheriff Chip W. Simmons.

