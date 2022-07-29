Gov. appoints Partners’ executive director to statewide Financial Literacy Council

Priscilla (Perci) Girardi Warren passed away at her home with her family at her side on July 30, 2022. She was born in Forest Hills, New York on November 26, 1936. She graduated from Forest Hills High School, attended New York University and received a BS degree from the University of North Carolina. She attended graduate school at Drexel University and received an MS degree in Information Science from UNC. Perci taught elementary education in Gloucester, NJ, Chapel Hill, NC and Durham, NC. She was a Middle School librarian and taught High School French and Social Studies in Chapel Hill, NC. After retiring from teaching, Perci returned to her first love, breeding horses and dogs at her farm in Hillsborough, NC where she also trained horses. In the 70’’s and 80’s she competed at Hunter and Jumper Shows and Eventing. Several of the horses she trained were quite successful with one winning an International Grand Prix and another named “Horse of the Year” in Maryland after winning two Advanced Level events. Perci rode with the Triangle Hounds and was a founding board member of the Red Mountain Foxhounds where she served as Honorary Secretary. Perci and her husband Don moved to Southern Pines, NC in 1992 and brought their horses and dogs to their new farm “Sandaway South”. She spent many happy days riding with the Moore County Hounds. In 1996, Perci purchased Cabin Branch Tack Shop in downtown Southern Pines and managed it with her husband until 2010 when her daughter-in-law Trish took the reins.

