Gov. appoints Partners’ executive director to statewide Financial Literacy Council

MPO holds fall open house on Sept. 1
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) invites you to their fall open house on Thursday, September 1 at Sandhills Community College’s Wellard Hall to commence their 18th season. Doors open at 6 p.m. for member registration, and the open house will start at 6:30 p.m. This event is a great...
Obituary for Priscilla Girardi Warren
Priscilla (Perci) Girardi Warren passed away at her home with her family at her side on July 30, 2022. She was born in Forest Hills, New York on November 26, 1936. She graduated from Forest Hills High School, attended New York University and received a BS degree from the University of North Carolina. She attended graduate school at Drexel University and received an MS degree in Information Science from UNC. Perci taught elementary education in Gloucester, NJ, Chapel Hill, NC and Durham, NC. She was a Middle School librarian and taught High School French and Social Studies in Chapel Hill, NC. After retiring from teaching, Perci returned to her first love, breeding horses and dogs at her farm in Hillsborough, NC where she also trained horses. In the 70’’s and 80’s she competed at Hunter and Jumper Shows and Eventing. Several of the horses she trained were quite successful with one winning an International Grand Prix and another named “Horse of the Year” in Maryland after winning two Advanced Level events. Perci rode with the Triangle Hounds and was a founding board member of the Red Mountain Foxhounds where she served as Honorary Secretary. Perci and her husband Don moved to Southern Pines, NC in 1992 and brought their horses and dogs to their new farm “Sandaway South”. She spent many happy days riding with the Moore County Hounds. In 1996, Perci purchased Cabin Branch Tack Shop in downtown Southern Pines and managed it with her husband until 2010 when her daughter-in-law Trish took the reins.
Obituary for Tommie S. Haskins
Mrs. Tommie S. Haskins, 98, passed peacefully at Brookhaven Assisted Living in Pinehurst on Sunday, July 31st. Born in Holmes County, Florida on March 13, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Laura Edwards Spann. After her high school graduation, Tommie went on to serve her country in the U.S. Navy during WW II. Following her Honorable Discharge from service, she returned to Florida and married US Navy Pilot Harold Powell. His military career took the two of them from Florida to England, Ohio and California before a career with NASA brought them back to Florida. Tommie got her Realtors’ License in 1972, a career that lasted for many years (until her retirement in???). In the late 1970s, she married Jack Haskins, a Professor at the University of Tennessee. She would return to Cape Canaveral in the late 1980’s before relocating to Moore County in 2020 to be closer to her family. Tommie was a determined and strong willed woman. She lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed listening to music and loved to dance.
U.S. Kids Golf receives contributions for world championships
For the past few years, businesses and community organizations have contributed to the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation, a 501(c) (3) organization, which owns and operates the U.S Kids Golf World Championships. Donors for this year’s tournaments include the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), The McPeake...
Obituary for Lisa Wilson of West End
Ms. Lisa Wilson, 59, of the Taylortown Municipality, West End, NC, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at FirstHealth/ Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 2:00 PM, Spaulding Chapel AME Zion Church 4248 Main Street, West End, NC. Walk-Through Viewing: Friday, August 5, 2022, 4:30...
Obituary for Allie Olene Patterson of West End
Allie Olene Patterson, 88, of West End, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Tara Plantation in Carthage. A native of Moore County, Olene was born September 26, 1933, the youngest of 12 children to Allie and Bessie Ann Vest. Olene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and her favorite thing of all was being a Grammy to her four great grandchildren.
Obituary for Dianne Elizabeth Ream Titus of Cameron
Dianne Elizabeth Ream Titus, 70, of Cameron passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Peak Resources – Pinelake Assisted Living in Carthage, NC. Dianne was born August 24, 1951 in Reading, PA one of three children of the late Kenneth and Ellen Epler Ream. Dianne found her calling in...
Obituary for Clyde Roger Maness
Clyde Roger Maness, 80, passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. Clyde was born November 6, 1941 in Moore County to the late Kennie and Annie Wallace Maness. He was a poultry farmer and operated Maness Saw and Mower for many years. The family also operated Maness Pottery. He was a guitar and bass musician, who loved Bluegrass music and people. Clyde began hosting Maness Pottery and Music Barn in Carthage, on Tuesday nights. The musical gatherings started in his home in 1974. With many musicians eager to pick with one another, the sessions outgrew his house, so Maness moved the musical gathering across the road to his family’s pottery shop. This family style gathering was popular to musicians and to bluegrass fans. Multiple jams typically form throughout the sprawling enclosures. Gradually, these groups, some seasoned bands, others impromptu, take to the stage located in the back of the building to perform a few tunes for the listeners who gather for fellowship and pot luck food. The gathering was the feature of many magazine articles and television interviews. Bluegrass musicians of all ages and experience loved to play at the music barn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 infant siblings; brothers: Donnie Maness, James Paul Maness; sisters: Bonnie Faulkner, Gertrude Duguay.
Obituary for Dustin Jon McMillan of Carthage
Dustin Jon McMillan, age 35 of Carthage, passed away on July 30, 2022. Dustin was an avid fisherman and could be found out on the water any chance he got. He loved kayaking, golfing and most of all, time with his two children. Dustin was preceded in death by his...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a local man on Saturday. The accident happened near Vass on Union Church Road, between Joel Road and Vick Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. According to authorities on scene, Dustin McMillan, 35, of Carthage, was traveling toward Carthage when he lost control at...
