ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Weekend getaway: What visitors can expect at Galveston’s Moody Gardens Resort

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Typhoon Texas offering end-of-season deal: Here’s how to claim it

KATY, Texas – Typhoon Texas said Tuesday that it is offering free admission for the remainder of the season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass. In a news release, the park explained that’s the equivalent of more than a month of free, unlimited fun. To take...
KATY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sara’s Burgers emblematic of what makes Fort Bend County special

Sara’s Burgers & Gyros is at once one of the county’s hidden gems and also perfectly emblematic of what makes the Fort Bend County food scene so special. Perhaps my lack of internet sleuthing skills are to blame, but it took me awhile before stumbling across the Sugar Land halal restaurant. On lists of the best restaurants in county cities, I didn’t see this listed anywhere.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Q92

Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke

When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Galveston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Galveston, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: See the Surfside Beach H-Town Bronco Takeover

Over the weekend, Surfside Beach Police Department shared a bunch of photos from the community’s H-Town Bronco Takeover. Here are some of the vehicles seen at the fun event:. Did you go? Let us know in the comments if you went and share a photo of your ride on Click2Pins.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Galveston Causeway#Pyramids#Rain Forest#Rainforest#Moody Gardens Resort#The Rain Forest Pyramid
Click2Houston.com

Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area

Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check. Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free. Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Click2Houston.com

Houston Humane Society reducing adoption fees on pets at shelter longer than 3 months

HOUSTON – During the month of August, the Houston Humane Society is offering 50% off the adoptions of pets that have been at the shelter for more than three months. Houston Humane Society is currently participating in the national Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps ease shelter overcrowding and make pet ownership more affordable through discounted adoptions.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction

TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
TEXAS CITY, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date

Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'

It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy