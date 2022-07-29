Weekend getaway: What visitors can expect at Galveston’s Moody Gardens Resort

www.click2houston.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Gas prices are dropping dramatically in the Houston areahoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas city Sues Union Pacific as Residents were Exposed to Cancer-Causing AgentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Typhoon Texas offering end-of-season deal: Here’s how to claim it
KATY, Texas – Typhoon Texas said Tuesday that it is offering free admission for the remainder of the season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass. In a news release, the park explained that’s the equivalent of more than a month of free, unlimited fun. To take...
Sara’s Burgers emblematic of what makes Fort Bend County special
Sara’s Burgers & Gyros is at once one of the county’s hidden gems and also perfectly emblematic of what makes the Fort Bend County food scene so special. Perhaps my lack of internet sleuthing skills are to blame, but it took me awhile before stumbling across the Sugar Land halal restaurant. On lists of the best restaurants in county cities, I didn’t see this listed anywhere.
Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke
When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
Spirit Airlines seeks to fill about 200 flight attendant positions in Houston; Here’s what to know about hiring event
HOUSTON – Spirit Airlines is searching to fill about 200 flight attendant positions in Houston, with work beginning this fall. The airline – which recently was agreed to be purchased by JetBlue – announced it will have a hiring event in Houston on Thursday. The flight attendants...
3 popular Italian restaurants in Montrose, River Oaks area to close after 45 years of service
HOUSTON – Three popular Italian restaurant are closing their doors Friday after 45 years of service in the Montrose and River Oaks area, according to The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants. The trio of restaurants, Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino, will close for good on Friday after dinner service....
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
This Amazing Texas Lagoon Features Over 24 Million Gallons of Crystal Blue Water
It's still a miserable kind of hot outside so I'm continuously looking for places to visit that help beat the heat. And if you want to enjoy the outdoors, there are not much better places to be than clear, cool waters. There's a place in Texas that I stumbled upon...
PHOTOS: See the Surfside Beach H-Town Bronco Takeover
Over the weekend, Surfside Beach Police Department shared a bunch of photos from the community’s H-Town Bronco Takeover. Here are some of the vehicles seen at the fun event:. Did you go? Let us know in the comments if you went and share a photo of your ride on Click2Pins.com.
The Galveston County Parks Department would like to give a huge shout-out to Galveston Park Board of Trustees
· The Galveston County Parks Department would like to give a huge shout-out to the. Kelly Rooks and Ann Hobing coordinated and supplied a unique beach chair to grant a gentleman his last wish.
We've got big plans for Texas City! Timeout is coming soon
We're at the whims of the property owner and construction on the timeline- so bear with us!!. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date with our progress. We're excited about this new opportunity.
Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area
Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check. Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free. Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.
One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Houston Humane Society reducing adoption fees on pets at shelter longer than 3 months
HOUSTON – During the month of August, the Houston Humane Society is offering 50% off the adoptions of pets that have been at the shelter for more than three months. Houston Humane Society is currently participating in the national Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps ease shelter overcrowding and make pet ownership more affordable through discounted adoptions.
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction
TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Hold Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series at Houston Animal Protective Event: Report
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
