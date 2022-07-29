ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Top CB Desmond Ricks Wants to Visit Miami Hurricanes Again

By Luke Chaney
 4 days ago

2024 CB Desmond Ricks talks Miami at IMG Academy’s media day.

The Miami Hurricanes have made quite an impression on highly-touted 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks , who plans to make a game day visit to UM in the fall.

“I’m trying to get to an LSU night game, an Oregon home game and a Miami game,” Ricks told AllHurricanes Friday at IMG (Fla.) Academy’s media day.

Miami initially offered the defensive back over a year ago, but it wasn’t until UM’s new coaching staff took over in December 2021 for the Hurricanes to really become a major player in Ricks’s recruitment.

“[He’s a] very cool guy,” Ricks said of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. “We sat down in the office and talked and he just kept it real with me and told me he feels that I’m the best.”

Along with Cristobal, the 6-foot-1 cornerback has also grown close with UM defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae and analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke.

Ricks made his first unofficial visit to Miami on June 6, a visit that the rising junior really enjoyed.

“After my visit, I can definitely see why people want to commit there,” Ricks said.

“I was actually out there for five days cause that’s before we went to OT7 in [Las] Vegas. I really enjoyed myself out there, just seeing the city, the scenery and being around the coaching staff. It was a great environment.”

Next up for the defensive back is a trip to Florida this weekend. The main recruiter for him is Gators cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who Ricks describes as “the best DB coach in the country.”

Both Miami and Florida made Ricks’s Top 10 schools list that he released earlier this month.

