Tag system down as of noon Friday

Chester I. Lewis plaque unveiling Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson, Hutch in Harmony, and HCC's Social Sciences Department are coming together Friday to commemorate the first official Chester I. Lewis Day, with the unveiling of the new biography plaque in Chester I. Lewis Plaza and a proclamation read by Vice-Mayor Jon Richardson.
Hutch City Council approves Yoder water deal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved selling water to Yoder Water District 101 Tuesday. Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said it's what they have to do. "The county appreciates you considering this," Brittain said. "We've had this nitrate problem with the Yoder residents for about...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson and Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Mr. Cao in Hutchinson and...
Fager: Turnout should be higher than usual for primary
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager said turnout for an off year primary is usually low. "In a typical year, I would say maybe 20 to 25%," Fager said. This is not a typical primary year. "I'm thinking we'll see maybe 32% this time," Fager...
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
Haven USD 312 enrollment begins Thursday
HAVEN, Kan. — Open enrollment is set for Thursday and Friday for Haven USD 312. Enrollment is Thursday, from noon until 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Enrollment will be at the school the student will attend. Free and reduced lunch applications and transportation forms are available online at havenschools.com or at the school during in person enrollment.
Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election
The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
Minority Business Mixer Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Minority Business Mixer is Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Splinters N Rust at 125 North Main in Hutchinson. The Minority Business Mixer is a networking event for minority business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect and build relationships. This event is open to everyone who is interested in highlighting and celebrating the importance of minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Hutchinson and Reno County.
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Newton City Council approves new housing district
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission passed an ordinance to create a Rural Housing Incentive District during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The council also adopted the development plan for a proposed multi-family housing project at SE 14th Street near South Pine Street. The project, called The Enclave at...
South Hutch City Council will meet new City Clerk Monday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has hired a new City Clerk to replace the retiring Denise McCue. City Administrator Joseph Turner will introduce Jeanelle Simpson to the City Council at their meeting on Monday. Ms. Simpson previously served as the city clerk for the City...
Charges filed in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.
KAKE TV
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Crews battle 2-alarm house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department is currently battling a house fire south of downtown.
2 hospitalized after SUV travels off I-135 entrance ramp
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30 a.m. Monday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota RAV 4 driven by 69-year-old Cecil Toews of Box Island, Alberta, Canada, was eastbound on Kansas 61 attempting to exit onto northbound Interstate 135.
