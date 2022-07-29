"Sunday in the Park" Restored and Relocated

www.wvik.org
Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Work on the color-changing LED lights that line the new I-74 Bridge is nearing completion. Over the next few weeks, the bridge will be lit up in different scenes from sunset to sunrise to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to collect feedback from barge captains. The project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
Justine is Bringing The Summer Heat Through August
The Rust Belt in East Moline had a really cool mural painted inside where placed the lovely Justine and she looks like a tattooed angel in front of Kenny Oaks' 1968 Chevelle!. We have a few extra photos from this photoshoot expertly taken by Jenna at Jenna Sue Photography. Thanks to Olderog Tire & Performance for being this month's sponsor!
Canal Town
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. For almost a hundred and forty years, the Rock Island District Corps of Engineers has worked with the Mississippi River to maintain navigation and control flooding. That is their mission from Congress. In 1892, however, the Corps made a slight detour: they took time out of their river work to build a company town.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Bar-B-QC Heats Up Davenport September 9-10
The second annual Bar-B-QC heats up September 9 and 10!. The festivities will include tastefully unique barbecue from local and national vendors. While you savoring the barbeque , your ears will be delighted by live music that will flow throughout the event!. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds from...
New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer. John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
QCAWC offers vaccines, adoption discounts
August is National Immunization Month and keeping pets up to date on vaccines is an important part of making sure they’re healthy. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is offering low-cost vaccines at their drive-up curbside mobile vaccine clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. as part of […]
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
Rock Island-Milan School District and The First Day Project announced as Three Degree recipient for August 2022
Rock Island - Milan School District and The First Day Project have been selected as the August recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, RIMSD and The First Day Project will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
Fresh produce from a fresh face
We live in the day and age of entrepreneurship and hustle. Often times, the hard work only gets harder the older you get. However, for 15-year-old Cory Carter, the grind started a long time ago. Carter started selling fruits and vegetables from his garden when he was 13 years old....
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
Iowa Bandleader Kenny Paulsen has died
Davenport Iowa based bandleader Kenneth R. “Kenny” Paulsen passed away on July 10th, he was 82. He had a career in law enforcement, working for the Davenport Police Department and serving two terms as Scott County Sherriff. He also owned a pup that over the years went by several names, most recently the Firehouse Bar and Grill. In 1966 he started a polka band with his father, Arnold, called Paulsen’s Dutchmen.
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Announces Three New Comedians Coming To Davenport
The Rhythm City Comedy Stash has a fresh new line up coming to the Rhythm Room!. Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
Clinton singer to salute Sinatra at three free concerts
Musical fate came knocking recently for singer Travis Hosette of Clinton. Well-known Quad Cities bandleader Josh Duffee needed a quick substitute for a big-band singer who had to bow out of upcoming concerts in Muscatine, Sterling and Moline. Hosette — a 46-year-old crooner who loves singing songs made famous by Frank Sinatra (1915-1998) — fit the bill.
