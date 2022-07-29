ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

India girl roller skates under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds, breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKLIw_0gxmZ13r00

July 29 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl from India broke a Guinness World Record for "limbo skating" when she strapped on her roller skates and glided under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds.

Guinness World Records confirmed Deshna Nahar of Pune broke the record when she skated low to the ground for a distance of 193 feet, passing underneath 20 cars in the process.

Nahar broke the previous record of 14.15 seconds, which was set by a 14-year-old girl in China in 2015.

"Deshna discovered her love for skating. She's been learning to skate for the past two years, and over the past six months, she's been getting ready for this record in limbo skating. Her coach supported her a lot during the entire time. He encouraged her to do better," Aditya Nahar, the girl's father, told the Pune Mirror.

Comments / 22

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Roller Skates#Vehicles#Guinness World Records#The Pune Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
411K+
Followers
61K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy