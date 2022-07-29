Durand football team expecting big things with whopping 19 starters returning

www.mlive.com
Top recruits: 200 tackles this season? Eastern Michigan recruit thinks it’s possible
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at Linden linebacker Bryce Eliuk, who is committed to Eastern Michigan. BIO. Height: 6-2 Weight: 220. Position: Linebacker, running back. Year: 2023. Rated:...
Aidan Hutchinson’s quick recovery from rookie whiffs grabs Lions coach Dan Campbell’s attention
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson has done many things to catch the coaching staff’s eyes through his first couple of months with the Detroit Lions. Hutchinson showed up ready for action and to learn from the veterans, then displayed that high-motor mentality on the field from the get. And...
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU.
Tommy Szczepanski will attend Virginia Tech after not agreeing to salary with Royals
ESSEXVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - What a month it was has been for Essexville-Garber's Tommy Szczepanski. He decommited from Michigan after Eric Bakich left for Clemson, then he was drafted by the Kansas Royals in the 19th round, a dream come true. But, it left Tommy with a major decision. After...
Football Outsiders has 3 Lions defenders among under-the-radar young players to watch in 2022
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been getting some love for their offseason upgrades on offense. But the folks over at Football Outsiders like some of the young-under-the-radar defensive pieces that could help take this rebuild into the next stages. Football Outsiders ranked the top 25 under-the-radar young players...
Dungeon of Doom podcast: Breaking down an eventful start to Lions camp with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been back in action for a week now, and whew, second-year offensive tackle Penei Sewell has looked like a bonafide stud. Dungeon of Doom hosts Kyle Meinke and Ben Raven run through other standouts from the first week of training camp before welcoming The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss the state of the rebuild. Clark, who has been making the rounds at training camps across the league, covers the NFL and Formula One racing for The Ringer. Follow him on Twitter @bykevinclark.
Flint City Bucks lose in national soccer semifinals
FLINT – The Flint City Bucks came up one victory short in their bid to play for a fifth national soccer championship. The Bucks lost 1-0 Sunday to the Ventura Count Fusion in the USL League Two national semifinals in Des Moines, Iowa. Nathaniel Opoku scored the only goal...
Veteran Lions OL Taylor Decker raves about open atmosphere at second camp under new regime
ALLEN PARK -- Taylor Decker is the longest-tenured Detroit Lions player on their roster. The 28-year-old left tackle is playing for his third regime ahead of his seventh season in the NFL. So, when Decker takes a moment to rave about the change in atmosphere and flow of communication around these parts. It resonates more than others.
Mel Pearson ‘lied repeatedly’ in Michigan hockey investigation, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson lied to investigators repeatedly during the WilmerHale investigation into his program, according to the report obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him and former...
Detroit Lions feeling confident about new safety duo of DeShon Elliott and Tracy Walker
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn likes what he’s seeing from the early returns of the team’s new safety duo of DeShon Elliott and Tracy Walker. Walker is a known commodity around these parts. He’s back on a new three-year deal after bouncing back with...
Read the full report on the investigation of the University of Michigan hockey program
ANN ARBOR, MI - An investigation by Washington, D.C.-based law firm WilmerHale has determined the University of Michigan should take action regarding misconduct from hockey head coach Mel Pearson. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him and former director of hockey operations...
It’s not just the heat Wednesday, it’s the humidity
Wednesday will have dangerous heat if you have to work outside for a long time. It won’t be just the actual temperature, but the hot temperature combined with high humidity. Southwest winds are going to transport the hot air in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa today into Lower Michigan tomorrow.
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Solid line of storms, severe wind gusts, isolated tornado possible after Wednesday’s steambath
The weather set-up is classic for a late summer line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday. All of the boxes of basic items on a severe weather checklist are checked for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat and high humidity will create unstable air. Unstable air rises and produces billowing thunderstorms. The engine to a large line of thunderstorms is an upper-air disturbance and an abrupt wind shift at the surface. Both of those storm-making weather features will be present late Wednesday. Finally, the time of day matters for robust storms. The heat of late afternoon and evening are the right time for scattered thunderstorms to merge into a solid line of thunderstorms.
‘No contact’ with Huron River advised after toxic chemical release
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a...
Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12
When the 2022 Census was being conducted, it was largely assumed that Michigan would lose a seat in Congress, which it did, but a huge benefactor was Rashida Tlaib who is now running in a very safe district for Democrats. While the district is believed to be safe for Democrats,...
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Wyoming woman heads to prison for causing two drunken crashes in Bay City in one night
BAY CITY, MI — Months ago, a woman with a history of drunken driving moved from Wyoming to Michigan, fleeing incarceration in the Equality State. Newly situated in Bay City, she ended up causing two drunken crashes in the same night and as a result, she’s now moving to prison.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
