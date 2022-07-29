ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Send Message To Juventus Over Roberto Firmino - Focus Could Now Switch To Chelsea's Timo Werner

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327lnQ_0gxmYsLy00

Liverpool have issued a strong response to rumoured Juventus interest in Brazilian international Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool have issued a strong response to rumoured Juventus interest in Brazilian international Roberto Firmino.

The 30-year-old who has just entered the final 12 months of his contract has been linked with the Serie A club over recent days with some reports claiming that they had submitted a bid of over €20million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCA0y_0gxmYsLy00

IMAGO/ NurPhoto

Despite this, Firmino has continued to be involved in Liverpool's pre-season program and played the second half in the defeat to RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness ), Juventus believe that their offer of €22.5million offers good value for Firmino in the last year of his contract.

The Italian publication report however that Liverpool have turned this down and have 'put up a wall' to stop the player leaving.

It also claims that Juventus may not return for Firmino and may set their sights on other players including Chelsea's Timo Werner.

After losing Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino this summer, losing their number nine would leave Liverpool short in forward positions.

As the season is about to get underway shortly, manager Jurgen Klopp will certainly not want any further disruption in terms of outgoings from the core of his squad.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
ESPN

Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup

Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional...
MLS
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Juventus#Chelsea#Brazilian#Serie#Imago#Corriere#Italian
SPORTbible

"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy