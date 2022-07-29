ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo ISD highlights 2022 Teachers of the Year

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duTU9_0gxmY99s00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District took to social media on Friday to highlight a pair of finalists for the Region 16 Teacher of the Year.

As announced by the district, Tiffany Ryals was designated its 2022 Elementary Teach of the Year, and Rhonda Obenhaus was designated the 2022 Secondary Teach of the Year. Both have been qualified as finalists for the Region 16 Teacher of the Year award, expected to be announced on Aug. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jufyt_0gxmY99s00

As described on the Texas Association of School Administrators website, teachers selected as District Elementary Teacher of the Year or District Secondary Teacher of the Year were given the opportunity to submit an online application in order to advance in the awards program. The 40 Regional Teachers of the Year will be considered for Texas Teacher of the Year by a pool of judges in August.

More about the TASA and its Teacher of the Year program can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4 WT alumni to be honored during Homecoming Week

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday that four individuals have been named the recipients of the university’s 2022 distinguished alumni awards. According to a news release from the university, Col. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with Wellington residents Val and Pat White […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT promotes flexible online agriculture graduate programs

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that its online master’s of agriculture program is now accepting applications for its second fall cohort. According to Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences professor Mallory Vestal, the graduate degree is entirely online and intended to suit professionals who want to expand their […]
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 59 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,324 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Be Announced#School Principal#Online Application#Tasa
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2022 2-A-Days Road Trip : Amarillo High Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies will head into the 2022 season under new starting quarterback, Mason Graham. A young man that already seems comfortable stepping into his new leadership role. 2022 Amarillo High Sandies schedule (from Maxpreps): Fri, 8/26 7:00pm Midland Legacy MidlandAway • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/2 6:00pm Cleveland Rio Rancho, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 robberies occur within 1 hour in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East in east Amarillo. According to a news release, Amarillo Police received the first call around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. A […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Don Harrington Discovery Center presents a new exhibit ‘Beyond: Unity in Community’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday, officials from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) presented “Beyond: Unity in Community,” a new immersive cultural exhibit. According to a DHDC press release, “Beyond: Unity in Community” now opens a cultural exhibit at DHDC that will highlight different refugee communities in Amarillo, and honor the unique lifestyles and contributions […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council to discuss business deals, rezoning in Tuesday meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting, expected to be held in the third-floor City Hall chamber at 1 p.m. According to the agenda, the City Council will discuss multiple agreements during the Tuesday meeting involving the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, including agreements related to […]
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Gloria “June” Friemel

Gloria “June” Friemel passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer and various other health issues. June was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 24, 1950. She moved to Canyon, Texas, when she was 5 years old and graduated from Canyon High School in 1968. On July 3, 1971, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Bruce Friemel, in Umbarger, Texas, and they were blessed with three children, Brandon, Shana, and Rebecca. June worked a short time, but then chose to stay home to raise her children. Kenneth and June were longtime residents of Canyon and parishioners at St. Ann’s Catholic Church until December 2019 when they moved to Central Texas to live closer to their children.
CANYON, TX
Myhighplains.com

Braids & Fades Event Helping Kids Get Ready for Back-to-School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just in time for back to school, haircuts for kids in our area. It’s the 6th Annual Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s Braids and Fades Event happening August 14th at 10 a.m. over at Bones Hooks Park. The event is for kids aged 5 and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Judge denies request for Fairly to post bond in Civic Center trial

Update (12:40 p.m.) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Fairly said that while his team is pleased with Tuesday’s developments, they continue to be “focused on the larger issue.” Fairly plans to encourage public involvement in the process as the litigation proceeds. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy