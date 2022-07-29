ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

18 dogs seized from Newman home after reports of possible neglect and abuse

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

NEWMAN, Calif. (KTXL) — Newman Police and Animal Control Services seized 18 dogs from a home in Newman on Wednesday, according to the Newman Police Department.

Police said that Officer Gomez and Animal Control Officer Anthieny responded to the home in the 600 block of Fig Lane for reports of possible animal neglect and abuse.

The officers discovered the dogs located in the bed of a truck and in an attached trailer that were parked “in the sunlight.”

The dogs were found without water and the majority without food, as well as several of them covered in feces, with missing fur and skin and and signs of malnourishment.

A total of 18 dogs were seized and taken to the Newman Animal Shelter, according to police.

The shelter is seeking donations of dog food as well as money from the public to pay for medical treatment.

Community members that would like to donate can do so at the Newman Police Department, located at 1200 Main Street, Newman CA 95360.

