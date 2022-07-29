Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — An important change for air travelers is coming next spring, and it might be a good idea to take action now. As of May 3, 2023, a regular driver's license will no longer be acceptable identification for boarding a domestic flight. Travelers will need either a Real ID, an enhanced driver's license or a passport to board a plane in the U.S.

