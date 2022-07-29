ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

By LINCOLN GRAVES
WRGB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

DMV advises air travelers to prepare for ID change

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — An important change for air travelers is coming next spring, and it might be a good idea to take action now. As of May 3, 2023, a regular driver's license will no longer be acceptable identification for boarding a domestic flight. Travelers will need either a Real ID, an enhanced driver's license or a passport to board a plane in the U.S.
TRAVEL
WRGB

NYS Attorney General James urges victims of investment fraud to report concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued an investor alert Monday urging any New Yorkers who have been deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office as many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy while investors have been left in financial ruin.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy