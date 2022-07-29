Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

cbs6albany.com
DMV advises air travelers to prepare for ID change
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — An important change for air travelers is coming next spring, and it might be a good idea to take action now. As of May 3, 2023, a regular driver's license will no longer be acceptable identification for boarding a domestic flight. Travelers will need either a Real ID, an enhanced driver's license or a passport to board a plane in the U.S.
Perinton comes together to honor fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You could feel the love coming from the Fairport and Perinton communities Sunday as the visitation and procession took place for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Lt. Greg Bello from the Rochester Police Department was overwhelmed with emotion from the community and other police departments...
NYS Attorney General James urges victims of investment fraud to report concerns
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued an investor alert Monday urging any New Yorkers who have been deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office as many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy while investors have been left in financial ruin.
