delnorteprospector.com
Related
Colorado attorney general responds to DA resignation in San Luis Valley
In the days since taking over the district attorney’s office in the 12th Judicial District, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has already uncovered a backlog of roughly 500 cases.
Crews recover remains believed to be missing Saguache County camper
Crews from Saguache County Search and Rescue recovered human remains west of the town of Saguache they believe belongs to that of a missing camper, authorities announced Friday.
Police: Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child.
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
Comments / 0