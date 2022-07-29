ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘America’s Tall Ship’ is visiting Boston this weekend and open for tours

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
USCG Eagle (USCG)

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Boston’s skyline will have a new addition this weekend with a visit to the Charlestown Navy Yard by the United States Coasts Guard’s training ship, Eagle.

The 295-foot-long barque is the flagship of the Coast Guard and has 23 sails.

Its tallest mast is 150 feet, or about the height of a 15-story building.

Known as “America’s Tall Ship”, Eagle is the seventh U.S. Coast Guard cutter to bear the name in a proud line dating back to one of the original Revenue Cutters built in 1792, according to the USCG.

It ser serves as a training vessel for cadets at the Coast Guard Academy and candidates from the Officer Candidate School. The Eagle is the only active-duty sailing vessel in America’s military, and one of only two commissioned sailing vessels, along with the USS Constitution, which is also at the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Public Tours will run Friday through Sunday, and there are special hours for military and first responders.

July 29th:

12 pm-4 pm Public tours

July 30th:

10 am-11 am Military and First Responders

11 am-7 pm Public Tours

July 31st:

10 am-11 am Military and First Responders

11 am-7 pm Public Tours

