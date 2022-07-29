ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

What to Know About the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions in CT Drawing Tonight

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcconnecticut.com

Seacoast Current

When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone

With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. Read More Fury at Shell and Centrica’s record profit amid inflation crisis– live
ILLINOIS STATE
Lootpress

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth–largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
LOTTERY
CBS Miami

No big winner, Mega Millions jackpot jumps to more than a billion dollars

MIAMI - If you woke up Wednesday morning thinking you'd be a millionaire because you hit the Mega Millions jackpot, sorry. No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number, so the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.025 billion. This is only the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. The winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball number was 15. If there is a winner of the multi-state Mega Millions in the next drawing on Friday, they can choose to get...
MIAMI, FL
CBS DFW

Mega Millions: When is the next drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot?

The Mega Millions prize fund surpassed $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history. With an estimated $1.1 billion promised to at least one lucky winner, the game's current pot is almost as large as record amounts won in 2018 and 2021. Those years, players whose ticket numbers matched the figures drawn by Mega Millions administrators were awarded roughly $1.05 billion and $1.5 billion.The next drawing is set to take place on Friday, July 29, at 11 p.m. ET. It will be the 13th to take place since...
LOTTERY
FOXBusiness

No winner in massive $830M Mega Millions drawing, jackpot swells to over $1B

The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday, but no one matched the winning six-digit combination. Now, the jackpot has increased to a whopping $1.02 billion. The jackpot has become worth so much because no winner has been declared since April, when the prize started off at $20 million. There have now been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
ATLANTA, GA

