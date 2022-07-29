api.atlasobscura.com
‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character
Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?
NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel
Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: What is Missing From the Final Act?
My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains, and as it continues it's really only emphasizing something that has been missing through the Final Act as a whole. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi had surprised fans everywhere when it was revealed that following the Paranormal Liberation Front War that the series would be starting its Final Act. With the manga gearing up for its grand finale, fans had been introduced to a new kind of Japan that turned against its heroes while those heroes struggle against their biggest challenges in the series to date.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing a Car Wash for the First Time Is Epic
Pet parenthood is filled with all kinds of firsts, starting with the very first car ride home. Every new trip, new friend, and even new snack is documented and remembered fondly, but is every "first" a great experience? Nope!. When @__calliechristine first brought her Golden Retriever Finni for a ride...
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
Gamespot
My Hero Academia Season 6 Starts October 1
The highly-anticipated Season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime will start airing on October 1, according to a tweet from the manga's official Twitter account. A new visual showing the show's heroes going on an all-out assault on the villains can be seen below. If you want to get...
Dead Space Remake Is Making Progress, With EA Motive Now In Alpha
The remake of the cult classic horror game Dead Space is being made on schedule. According to the studio EA Motive, the project reached the alpha level a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing successful testing. The developers celebrated on this particular occasion before returning to their regular tasks on July 29 morning.
TV Fanatic
Flowers In the Attic: The Origin - Jemima Rooper Teases Finale, Offers Viewing Tips
With one episode left, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is about to make the final steps that led to the events from the well-known blockbuster Flowers in the Attic. It's been an absolutely crazy ride so far, but you haven't seen anything yet. Jemima Rooper was kind enough to...
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch with season 3 set to premiere in January 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ takes you into the heart of Night City in Netflix’s trailer
With the latest trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Netflix is teasing a stylish new anime that is sure to unite the fanbases of classics in the genre, as well as people who enjoy CD Projekt Red’s videogame, Cyberpunk 2077. Just like the game that was released on most modern consoles...
tvinsider.com
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
Devotion epic war film premiers Nov 23rd 2022
Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming epic Devotion war film, Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski. Devotion will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 and is scheduled to premiere in theatres worldwide on November 23, 2022.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
ComicBook
Digimon Goes Big With New Life-Sized Chibimon Plush
Digimon has been around for ages, and the nostalgic series is back in the headlines right now thanks to some special releases. If you did not know, the IP welcomed a long-awaited game this month, and all eyes are on the next Digimon Adventure movie. And when it comes to goodies, well – it turns out Digimon is going big thanks to a wild life-sized plushie.
TV tonight: sinkhole swallows Los Angeles in sci-fi disaster drama La Brea
Debut for ambitious series in which part of LA becomes an inexplicable primeval land. Plus: unflinching healthcare in Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life. Here’s what to watch this evening
ComicBook
One Piece Spin-Off Reveals Sanji's 40 Year Old Look
One Piece has wrapped up its special Sanji spin-off series from Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's creator duo with its final chapter, and before they went out they introduced a look at Sanji at 40 years old! Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sanji was a special new take on Eiichiro Oda's original manga series from the creators behind the titular Food Wars, Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki. This special series introduced a whole new look at Sanji while it focused on his particular cooking focused challenges over his long journey with the Straw Hats, and the final chapter introduced the wildest look at the fan favorite yet.
Atlas Obscura
Vejrpigerne ('The Weather Girls')
Older cities often have some sort of weather forecasting device near the town square. Some are as simple as a weather vane, while others are a bit more complex. In Copenhagen, a duo of young women began predicting the weather for the capital in the 1930s. Known as Vejrpigerne, or...
ComicBook
Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Is "Last Frontier" for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition
Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is both a major return for Dungeons & Dragons and a further expansion of what the popular tabletop role-playing game can offer players. Dungeons & Dragons has always offered its players the prospect of adventures limited only by their collective imagination, but the upcoming Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set is perhaps Wizards of the Coast's most ambitious Dungeons & Dragons product in quite some time.
