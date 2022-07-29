ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Delayed In Recovery

By Matt Borelli
dodgerblue.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dodgerblue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 2 teams believed to be front runners for trade

Two teams are reportedly leading the pack to pull off one of the biggest trades in MLB history for Juan Soto. As I’m sure you’re aware, Juan Soto is indeed on the trade block. The superstar 23-year-old outfielder didn’t budge on a contract offer from the Washington Nationals. This has led the Nationals to be open to trading one of the best players in the MLB. It’s gotten to the point that Jeff Passan of ESPN has said the “chances of Juan Soto being traded are 80/20”.
dodgerblue.com

Zach McKinstry Thanks Dodgers After Trade To Cubs

With the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline on the horizon, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to bolster their bullpen on Saturday, sending Zach McKinstry to the Chicago Cubs for veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin. McKinstry was selected by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Treinen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Blue#The Los Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

MLB Removes Cap On Signing Bonuses For Undrafted Players

Beginning with the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, all 30 teams had the option to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents. However, signing bonuses were capped at $20,000. The limit allowed clubs to sign notable players at a steep discount. The system remained in place for the 2021 MLB Draft, which consisted of only 20 rounds.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Garrett Cleavinger To Tampa Bay Rays For German Tapia

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a bit of a jumpstart on MLB trade deadline activity over the weekend by acquiring Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman publicly expressed his disdain for acquiring relief pitchers at the deadline, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Why Is The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline On Aug. 2?

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching as clubs scramble to improve their rosters for a playoff run or look toward the future by dealing some of their veterans. This year, the trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. PT, which is an untraditional time for the league. The deadline historically has been set for July 31 each season, generally ending around 1 p.m.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Zach McKinstry To Chicago Cubs For Chris Martin

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded Zach McKinstry to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin. McKinstry was selected by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft and once appeared to be an heir apparent to Kiké Hernandez in a super utility role. However, McKinstry had a modest season while appearing in 60 games last year and never quite gained traction in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: James Outman Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman was added to the Dodgers 40-man roster during the offseason to protect against potentially being selected in the Rule 5 Draft. He takes the roster spot of Zach McKinstry,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: Trying To Buck Home-Field Advantage Trend

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their National League West road trip with the start of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Two teams are trending in seemingly opposite directions, with the Dodgers holding an NL-best 68-33 record and Giants at 51-51. San Francisco enters play 17.5 games back of Los Angeles in the NL West standings and looking at the potential of becoming sellers at the MLB trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy