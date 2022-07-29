Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Delayed In Recovery

dodgerblue.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabh
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
Related
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
Juan Soto rumors: 2 teams believed to be front runners for trade
Two teams are reportedly leading the pack to pull off one of the biggest trades in MLB history for Juan Soto. As I’m sure you’re aware, Juan Soto is indeed on the trade block. The superstar 23-year-old outfielder didn’t budge on a contract offer from the Washington Nationals. This has led the Nationals to be open to trading one of the best players in the MLB. It’s gotten to the point that Jeff Passan of ESPN has said the “chances of Juan Soto being traded are 80/20”.
dodgerblue.com
Zach McKinstry Thanks Dodgers After Trade To Cubs
With the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline on the horizon, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to bolster their bullpen on Saturday, sending Zach McKinstry to the Chicago Cubs for veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin. McKinstry was selected by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Yardbarker
MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Raisel Iglesias Among Angels Players Most Likely To Be Dealt Before Deadline
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and with it, some difficult decisions for the Los Angeles Angels. Eternities out of playoff contention, making a “buy now” deal is out of the cards, but there are legitimate concerns with becoming “sellers” as well. The Angels have...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Ignores Challenge Of Pitching At Coors Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers took two early leads against the Colorado Rockies, but Clayton Kershaw was unable to protect them as they were defeated 5-3. Kershaw allowed all five runs, with three of them earned, in 5.1 innings before the bullpen combined to pitch 2.2 scoreless innings. After a shaky...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Juan Soto Trade Market is LA ‘or bust’
The month of July was dominated by Juan Soto trade rumors, and at the moment, it appears that the first two days of August will be as well. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd (3PM PT), and at the time of this article, the Nationals still haven’t dealt Soto. Insiders believe the Soto market is down to three teams: the Dodgers, the Cardinals, and the Padres.
Rays acquire ex-Gold Glove winner in trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are doing their best to stay competitive in a tight AL Wild Card race. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Saturday that the Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran Peralta will turn 35 in August but still contributes...
Braves can’t overlook Mets’ move, must make their own at deadline
While the Mets adding Tyler Naquin may not sound like a game changer, Mark Zinno asks Braves fans to remember the under-the-radar moves that helped deliver a World Series title a season ago as the trade deadline approaches.
BREAKING TRADE: Rays And Diamondbacks Make A Deal
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Removes Cap On Signing Bonuses For Undrafted Players
Beginning with the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, all 30 teams had the option to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents. However, signing bonuses were capped at $20,000. The limit allowed clubs to sign notable players at a steep discount. The system remained in place for the 2021 MLB Draft, which consisted of only 20 rounds.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Garrett Cleavinger To Tampa Bay Rays For German Tapia
The Los Angeles Dodgers got a bit of a jumpstart on MLB trade deadline activity over the weekend by acquiring Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman publicly expressed his disdain for acquiring relief pitchers at the deadline, but...
dodgerblue.com
Why Is The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline On Aug. 2?
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching as clubs scramble to improve their rosters for a playoff run or look toward the future by dealing some of their veterans. This year, the trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. PT, which is an untraditional time for the league. The deadline historically has been set for July 31 each season, generally ending around 1 p.m.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Zach McKinstry To Chicago Cubs For Chris Martin
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded Zach McKinstry to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin. McKinstry was selected by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft and once appeared to be an heir apparent to Kiké Hernandez in a super utility role. However, McKinstry had a modest season while appearing in 60 games last year and never quite gained traction in 2022.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: James Outman Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman was added to the Dodgers 40-man roster during the offseason to protect against potentially being selected in the Rule 5 Draft. He takes the roster spot of Zach McKinstry,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: Trying To Buck Home-Field Advantage Trend
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their National League West road trip with the start of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Two teams are trending in seemingly opposite directions, with the Dodgers holding an NL-best 68-33 record and Giants at 51-51. San Francisco enters play 17.5 games back of Los Angeles in the NL West standings and looking at the potential of becoming sellers at the MLB trade deadline.
dodgerblue.com
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Comments / 0