Minnesota State

State reaches $2.37 billion agreement with opioid manufacturer Allergan

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

MN Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger tests positive for COVID-19

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger broke the news on his social media pages that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Ettinger stated he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday morning "despite having taken appropriate precautions, including being fully vaccinated." Ettinger was scheduled to be at...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Plans for $2B investment in MN's electric grid

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is now moving forward to invest more than $2 billion in new transmission lines to expand the electric grid. On July 25, 2022, the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator (MISO) unanimously approved three projects which are entirely or partially in Minnesota, representing an investment of more than $2 billion to expand and improve reliability for our electric grid.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota motorcycle deaths up 43% since 2019

(ABC 6 News) - According to recent data, motorcycle riding is more deadly than ever before. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard by Lendingtree, found that motorcycle fatalities have increased by 43% in Minnesota since 2019 - the 7th highest increase nationwide. There were 5,579 motorcycle fatalities nationwide in 2020...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MN deer hunting licenses, regulations now available

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota deer hunting season is just around the corner. Deer hunters can now buy licenses and find 2022 hunting regulations on the Minnesota DNR website. Print copies of the regulations will be available wherever licenses are sold. “We’re excited about deer hunting this year,” Kelly Straka,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MSP K-9 retires after 7 years

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol announced on Monday that one of their beloved members is retiring. K-9 Alma, who is a wirehaired pointer, is calling it a career after seven years of hard work. Alma and her handler, Trooper Patrick Beunig have had quite the career together...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes

GERING, Neb. (AP) - A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was...
GERING, NE
KAAL-TV

Hy-Vee delivers supplies to Kentucky flood victims

(ABC 6 News) - The Hy-Vee disaster relief team traveled to parts of Kentucky to deliver supplies to those affected by catastrophic flooding last week. Hy-Vee delivered 145,000 bottles of drinking water to several sites in Kentucky that were impacted by the floods. The disaster relief team headed back to...
KENTUCKY STATE
KAAL-TV

2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: A 52-year MN man has been charged in Apple River stabbing

(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: According to KSTP-TV, a suspect in a stabbing on the Apple River in Somerset Township, Wisconsin over the weekend has now been formally charged. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, MN is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
PRIOR LAKE, MN

