Man with schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster

Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash
LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died at the hospital after his bike collided with a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign in Lancaster Monday night, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of Avenue J and 65th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Palmdale man shot to death in Tujunga; investigation underway
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
1 killed following crash at Chatsworth Reservoir
A man in his 30s was found dead Monday after authorities discovered a crashed vehicle near Chatsworth Reservoir. The vehicle was discovered around 3:20 p.m. on the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a red four-door sedan or crossover, was found […]
Man arrested on suspicion of striking victim with machete
A man was arrested Saturday in Newhall after he reportedly swung at another man multiple times with a machete, hitting him at least once, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a reported assault with a deadly weapon that was said to have happened on the 20300 block...
1 killed, 3 injured in Paramount shooting
One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday, officials said. The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to […]
Ring video captured assaults in Tehachapi baby death case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports. She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, then went to a hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the […]
Man, 22, Reported Missing in Crenshaw
Police Friday sought the public's help to locate a 22- year-old man who was last seen in Crenshaw.
Woman Survives West Covina Shooting July 29
WEST COVINA - Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot and wounded a woman in a West Covina neighborhood. The woman was found wounded by gunfire in the area of Tuesday Drive and Shakespeare Drive around 4:23 p.m. July 29. The woman’s wounds are considered not life-threatening, according to Lt. Tim Rodgers of the West Covina Police Department.
Missing man with mental health disorders last seen in Quartz Hill
A 27-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was reported missing Friday evening after last being seen in the unincorporated Quartz Hill area in the Antelope Valley. Joseph Dwain Victorian was. Friday in the 4300 block of West Avenue L-8, said Deputy Brenda Serna...
Man Sentenced For Murdering His Mother
A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body was found last year in a trash bin in Huntington Park. Cristian Torres, 33, pleaded no contest June 14 to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2021, death of his mother, Teresa Pasillas-Iniguez.
One driver arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint
PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence and more than a dozen other motorists were arrested for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities announced. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, July 29,...
Assault Suspect Arrested After Attacking Man With Machete
An assault suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit another person with the blunt edge of a machete in Newhall. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Inmate groups donate stuffed dogs
LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster. The men who...
Calabasas business struck by group of thieves: LASD
A group of men stole from a business in Calabasas Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The grand theft was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Commons Way, said Lt. Roth of the LASD A total amount of merchandise taken has not yet been established, but authorities say […]
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Authorities ID suicide-murder victims in West LA
LOS ANGELES – The deaths of a man and woman who were found with gunshot wounds in the Palms area earlier this week were an apparent murder- suicide, authorities said Friday. Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Monday to the 9700 block of Regent Street, and found the two people dead at the scene with gunshot wounds, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.
Juvenile Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
A young man was airlifted in the Valencia area Sunday morning after experiencing a medical emergency. At around 10:51 a.m. first responders received reports of a person experiencing a medical emergency at Bayport Lane, according to Supervisor Velderian with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a juvenile male,”...
Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office
A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
