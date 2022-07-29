People We Love: Couple whips up heavenly Utopia Bagels

pix11.com
Aperol Spritz is a prefect summer drink
Harlem restaurant Sylvia's celebrates 60th anniversary
Learn how to cook vegetables like a pro
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
longisland.com
Waffles & Soul Opens in Bellport
If you like your waffles with chicken, then you found your spot. Waffles & Soul opened up recently in Bellport and it’s been lighting up the social media review sites. It’s not just a piece of fried chicken on a plain old waffle (although they have that too), it’s a variety of unique variations on the theme.
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
New pantry app helps connect those in need with food, supplies in their neighborhood
NEW YORK (PXI11) — A new app is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers track where the nearest pantries are and when families in need can pick up groceries and critical supplies, avoiding long lines. There’s a continual stream of food and PPE being delivered to nonprofit organization UA3. The Plentiful App, run by the […]
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Hundreds participate in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in honor of Pat Quinn
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
New Yorkers who lost loved ones to accidents welcome 24/7 speed cameras
Mayor Eric Adams' administration says having 24/7 speed cameras means having one of the sharpest tools against traffic violence. Officials say it will prevent family members and friends from losing loved ones in tragic accidents.
Another potential heat wave for NY, NJ
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Here Are Some Facts About Coney Island You Did Not Know
The "people's playground" has been around for so long, yet there are still lots to discover about the history of this famous Brooklyn landmark/neighborhood. Nobody actually knows how Coney Island got its name, but there are some theories as to its Dutch origins. The Elephantine Colossus Hotel near Coney Island...
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan Saturday night to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in New York City shelters, and it’s estimated […]
Brooklyn brothers launch hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs
Rusty and River Fields, two brothers born and raised in Brooklyn, have started the first hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs.
Sunny start before afternoon clouds roll in
