Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food

www.actionnews5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
Once-popular restaurant chain closes last remaining location in North Carolina
A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina. Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South Carolina
A popular national grocery store chain expands to South Carolina with the opening of its newest store location. This week, Publix opened its newest location in South Carolina's Lowcountry, and the store is already getting rave reviews.
Chick-fil-A looks for ‘volunteers’ to pay with food instead of money, offers salary of 5 chicken sandwiches per hour
While thousands of workers are walking away from jobs over compensation, a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has offered to pay “volunteers” who work there with chicken sandwiches. The Hendersonville, NC, Chick-Fil-A posted the opportunity on Facebook on July 26, writing: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive...
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon
Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close
A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
Hundreds of people waited in line for 16 hours to get into a popular new Missouri restaurant
Would you wait in line for 16 hours to be one of the first people to eat at a new restaurant in Missouri? If so, you're in good company. According to reports, hundreds of people lined up and waited for hours to be one of the first to get into a brand new Missouri eatery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
connect-bridgeport.com
National Restaurant Chain to Open First Site in State
According to WBOY, fast food chain Steak ‘n Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with a new location coming to Star City. The franchise location was originally planned to be built in 2019. Those plans fell through somewhere along the way but were picked up.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Krispy Kreme is giving away a bunch of doughnuts next week
You might be able to score a bunch of free doughnuts next week. Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain, is giving away 8,500 years’ worth of free doughnuts next Monday through Thursday. Specifically, the company will give random customers a “birthday card” that will be worth one dozen glazed doughnuts each month through June next year—enough to amount to 8,500 years’ worth of doughnuts.
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.
Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday
It may be Krispy Kreme's birthday but they're the ones giving a gift to customers. In celebration of Krispy Kreme's 85th birthday, fans can score big with a dozen donuts for 85 cents. On Friday, head to the donut chain to enjoy a dozen donuts for 85 cents with the...
Video Shows Taco Bell Employees Allegedly Pouring Piping Hot Water On Customers
The fast-food chain Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit filed by two customers who claim one of its employees poured scalding water on them after they went to the counter to contest their orders. Now the victims are claiming they suffered from severe burns, according to NBC News. The reported...
Favorite Pizza Joint Opening New Location
More pizza is good pizza.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. When it comes to grabbing a slice of pizza in the Valley, many of the best options are family-owned operations, locally owned and operated in Phoenix. Pizza joints were also some of the strongest restaurants to come out of the COVID pandemic, thanks to delivery being part of the business model long before the need for contactless dining. And now, one local favorite that has been serving up pizza throughout metro Phoenix, is opening its fifth location in town.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
FOXBusiness
Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo
Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
Thrillist
This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
Comments / 2