Columbus, OH

Best of Columbus 2022: Our Favorite Outrageous Finds at Easton’s Luxury-Brand Stores

columbusmonthly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.columbusmonthly.com

columbusnavigator.com

Johnnie’s Tavern Is The Best Kept Secret In Columbus

Over the river, through the woods, and across the railroad tracks, you’ll find an unassuming bar called Johnnie’s Tavern. This spot has long been hailed by locals as one of the best dive bars in the city, and for good reason. The tavern is older. There are no...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Park to host annual fest

The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
DELAWARE, OH
wosu.org

A Roof Concert with Hip-Hop Violinist Stephen Spottswood

It’s a good bet that you still love the music you listened to during your teen years. That’s definitely the case with Stephen Spottswood, host of Classical 101’s seasonal program New Perspectives: From Bach to Biggie. He’s a classically trained violinist and a music teacher, but when he’s not fiddling on Bach or Beethoven, he’s playing electric violin covers of hip-hop and R&B songs that inspired him in his youth.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

We dug for buried treasures at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet

Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)Go on a weekday. It's less...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ramen restaurant opens in former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen

More ramen has arrived in Columbus. Following a surprise soft opening earlier this week, Fukuryu Ramen is now officially open for business in its new Polaris home. The eatery is located at 2025 Polaris Pkwy., in the same building that housed Carfagna’s Kitchen before it relocated to its current home inside of the family grocer’s nearby superstore.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin family builds upscale playhouse from the ground up

When Amy and Aaron Loochtan moved from Worthington to Dublin, they were saddest to leave behind their former home and a playhouse they’d renovated for their daughter Penelope, who goes by Poppy. But Poppy wasn’t without a playhouse for long, as Amy and Aaron set to work building one that invoked the comfort of their new home.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusnavigator.com

9 Terrific Tattoo Shops In Columbus

Some people are obsessed with working out. Others find joy in creating art. But for some hardcore Columbusites, adding new art to their body is the perfect hobby. Tattooing has been a part of the culture of humanity since the Neolithic Era. Evidence of this ancient art form exists on mummified skin, with the oldest example dating back to between 3,370-3,100 B.C.E.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Celebrate car wash grand opening with a free wash!

There’s a new pasture celebrating it’s grand opening here in Central Ohio, and we’re all invited to the party! The familiar Moo Moo Express Car Wash is now open in Grove City! We sit down with the founder, John Roush, to hear more!
GROVE CITY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard

Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
HILLIARD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
COLUMBUS, OH
chaindrugreview.com

Cardinal Health names Michelle Greene CIO

DUBLIN, Ohio — Cardinal Health announced Monday that Michelle Greene has been named chief information officer. Greene will report to CEO Mike Kaufmann and join the company’s executive committee. “Michelle is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across multiple industries,” said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal...
DUBLIN, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a...
PICKERINGTON, OH

