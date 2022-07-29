Best of Columbus 2022: Our Favorite Outrageous Finds at Easton’s Luxury-Brand Stores

www.columbusmonthly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusnavigator.com
Johnnie’s Tavern Is The Best Kept Secret In Columbus
Over the river, through the woods, and across the railroad tracks, you’ll find an unassuming bar called Johnnie’s Tavern. This spot has long been hailed by locals as one of the best dive bars in the city, and for good reason. The tavern is older. There are no...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
Delaware Gazette
Park to host annual fest
The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
wosu.org
A Roof Concert with Hip-Hop Violinist Stephen Spottswood
It’s a good bet that you still love the music you listened to during your teen years. That’s definitely the case with Stephen Spottswood, host of Classical 101’s seasonal program New Perspectives: From Bach to Biggie. He’s a classically trained violinist and a music teacher, but when he’s not fiddling on Bach or Beethoven, he’s playing electric violin covers of hip-hop and R&B songs that inspired him in his youth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We dug for buried treasures at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet
Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)Go on a weekday. It's less...
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
614now.com
Ramen restaurant opens in former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen
More ramen has arrived in Columbus. Following a surprise soft opening earlier this week, Fukuryu Ramen is now officially open for business in its new Polaris home. The eatery is located at 2025 Polaris Pkwy., in the same building that housed Carfagna’s Kitchen before it relocated to its current home inside of the family grocer’s nearby superstore.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dublin family builds upscale playhouse from the ground up
When Amy and Aaron Loochtan moved from Worthington to Dublin, they were saddest to leave behind their former home and a playhouse they’d renovated for their daughter Penelope, who goes by Poppy. But Poppy wasn’t without a playhouse for long, as Amy and Aaron set to work building one that invoked the comfort of their new home.
RELATED PEOPLE
columbusnavigator.com
9 Terrific Tattoo Shops In Columbus
Some people are obsessed with working out. Others find joy in creating art. But for some hardcore Columbusites, adding new art to their body is the perfect hobby. Tattooing has been a part of the culture of humanity since the Neolithic Era. Evidence of this ancient art form exists on mummified skin, with the oldest example dating back to between 3,370-3,100 B.C.E.
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
NBC4 Columbus
Celebrate car wash grand opening with a free wash!
There’s a new pasture celebrating it’s grand opening here in Central Ohio, and we’re all invited to the party! The familiar Moo Moo Express Car Wash is now open in Grove City! We sit down with the founder, John Roush, to hear more!
spectrumnews1.com
Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusunderground.com
Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard
Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
myfox28columbus.com
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
chaindrugreview.com
Cardinal Health names Michelle Greene CIO
DUBLIN, Ohio — Cardinal Health announced Monday that Michelle Greene has been named chief information officer. Greene will report to CEO Mike Kaufmann and join the company’s executive committee. “Michelle is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across multiple industries,” said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal...
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a...
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
Comments / 0