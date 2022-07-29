ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him

On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault

Colorado-based “election integrity” activists and purported fraud in the state’s elections have assumed a prominent place in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s nationwide campaign to prove American elections are not secure. Several Colorado activists, as Newsline has previously reported, helped found the Lindell-funded election nonprofit Cause of America, and Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has supported election-denying […] The post Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Gov. Polis Encourages Coloradans to Safely Celebrate Colorado Day Monday, August 1

DENVER – Governor Polis is encouraging Coloradans to safely celebrate the 146th annual Colorado Day this Monday, August 1. Colorado Day is celebrated on August 1st, the day Colorado joined the union and officially became a state in 1876. The Governor invites Coloradans to take part in safely celebrating Colorado in their communities and in their lives.
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits

The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado

No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022

Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
7,000 Coloradans to receive student loan settlement checks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly 7,000 Coloradans will receive checks in the mail from a settlement earlier this year involving Navient, a student loan servicer that used widespread unfair, deceptive, and predatory loan servicing practices. According to a press release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s Office, a nationwide investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general uncovered […]
Last chance to attend Colorado Renaissance Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 45th Colorado Renaissance Fair will be ending their season next weekend. 11 News attended the fair Saturday afternoon. Below, you can see Wilsom. He is a known as a fire breather. He eats manipulates fire and even swallows it. In the video below, you can see him becoming a human flamethrower. You could really feel the heat from the front row.
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs

DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
