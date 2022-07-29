Anderson Mountain Road open for personal use fuelwood collection

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest will open the Anderson Mountain Road (#60081), effective immediately, for personal use fuelwood collection.

There is a significant amount of dead and down timber due to the Trail Creek Fire and the construction of the contingency line in 2021.

A contractor is hauling root wads for stream restoration from a deck located at the end of the road. This deck is prohibited from firewood collection.

Firewood cutters can expect haul traffic from this operation and should keep the road clear so the operator can continue to work without interruption. They are hauling two loads a day; one in the morning and another in the afternoon. Haul is usually completed by 5:00 pm each day.

For more information on the area, contact JP Wade at 208-303-0328.

