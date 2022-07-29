3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 7/29/22

www.numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knziner is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Romine versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 194 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .216 batting average with a .575 OPS, 1 home...
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Royals' Daniel Lynch (hand) starting in place of Brad Keller (scratch) Monday
Daniel Lynch (hand) will start for the Kansas City Royals in Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. The team reinstated Lynch from the injured list earlier today and decided to let him start versus the White Sox tonight instead of Brad Keller, who was initially slated to start the game.
Marlins' Avisail Garcia batting fourth on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will start in right field on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 9.3...
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Alex Bregman (paternity) scratched Monday for Astros
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (paternity) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Bregman was scratched because his wife went into labor and not because he was traded. Chas McCormick was added to the lineup in place of Bregman, and he will start in left field and bat seventh. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base and the cleanup spot.
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup Sunday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by William Contreras versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 402 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average with a .671 OPS, 18 home runs,...
Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros ahead of Monday tilt; Kevin Plawecki expected to start
The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was initially slated to start at catcher for the Red Sox tonight, but will instead be walking across the stadium to the Astros' locker room after the team traded him to Houston ahead of their contest. Kevin Plawecki will be the likely replacement at catcher for the Red Sox tonight.
Christopher Morel starting Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Morel is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.4...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
Korey Lee riding pine for Astros Monday
The Houston Astros did not include Korey Lee in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lee will take a seat Monday while Martin Maldonado starts at catcher and bats ninth. The rookie has made 26 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .160 with...
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Flores for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Rockies' Connor Joe batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. C.J. Cron moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 9.3 FanDuel points...
