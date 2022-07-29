ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

As candidates drop, Wisconsin voters can re-cast a ballot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 140,000 people had already cast their ballots by mail or early in-person voting in Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary before Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, a top candidate for U.S. Senate, dropped out and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who polls showed trailing Lasry and Barnes by double digits, also dropped out of the Senate race this week, both throwing their support to Barnes.

People who voted early for someone who has since dropped out can re-cast their ballot. Here’s how:

SPOILING A BALLOT

The first step is spoiling the old ballot. Voters can contact their clerk by phone, by email or in person, and should be prepared to provide the name and address they used when registering to vote. Clerks will locate the voter’s ballot, write “spoiled” on the envelope and make a small tear to indicate it is no longer valid.

REQUESTING A NEW BALLOT

Voters can then vote again. They can ask their clerk to issue a new ballot by mail, or they can vote absentee in person or at their polling place on Aug. 9.

HOW MUCH TIME DO VOTERS HAVE?

Requests for a new ballot by mail or to spoil an absentee ballot and vote at a polling place on the day of the primary must be made by Thursday, Aug. 4. A voter who qualifies as indefinitely confined has until Friday, Aug. 5 to request a new ballot by mail.

Requests to spoil a ballot and vote early in person are allowed until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the latest. However, in-person absentee voting deadlines vary by municipality. Voters should contact their clerk or visit their website to find out the deadlines that apply.

WHEN SHOULD A VOTER MAIL BACK THEIR ABSENTEE BALLOT?

For an absentee ballot to be counted, a clerk must receive it by 8 p.m. on the day of an election. To be sure it arrives on time, the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing an absentee ballot at least a week before it’s due.

DOES A VOTER NEED A REASON TO SPOIL THEIR BALLOT?

No reason is required. A clerk should not ask a voter to justify their request. However, Wisconsin law limits voters to three ballots per election, so people can spoil their ballot only twice.

____

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member in the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Harm on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trump backs rival to top Wis. Republican who won't decertify

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed a little-known Republican challenging Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, accusing Vos of doing too little to overturn 2020 election results in the swing state. Trump called Adam Steen a “rising patriotic candidate” ahead of Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary, in which Vos, the state’s most powerful Republican, is heavily favored. Also on Tuesday, the Trump-backed candidate for Wisconsin governor said he would back Trump for president in 2024, less than 24 hours after he wouldn’t commit to supporting a Trump presidential run. Trump is hosting a rally for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels in Wisconsin on Friday. “If President Trump runs again in 2024, I will proudly endorse him,” Michels said on Twitter in a message promoting his rally with Trump on Friday in suburban Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. “It really just all comes down to: Can’t we all just get along and treat each other like human beings? Can’t we be decent people?” the celebrity plaintiff -turned-Ohio House candidate told the Democratic Women of Erie County on a recent summer evening. “And we all deserve to be part of ‘We the People.’” Obergefell, 56, is unopposed in a primary Tuesday for a state legislative seat representing Ohio’s Lake Erie coast through Ottawa and Erie counties. He’s already looking toward a November faceoff against second-term Republican Rep. D.J. Swearingen, 36, a Sandusky attorney who has focused his campaign on “kitchen table” issues. The race marks the first time that Obergefell has moved from activism into a political run for office. He’s campaigning at a sensitive time for the LGBTQ rights movement after the U.S. Supreme Court in June repealed the constitutional right to abortion, raising fears that other rights may also fall away, including same-sex marriage.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hoped to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrowed the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler were seen as leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. Others include U.S. Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who gained notoriety in 2020 when he and his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home. Some Republican leaders worried that nominating the scandal-scarred Greitens could open the door for a Democrat to win in November. The Democrats were led by Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who has never held office but who outraised everyone in both parties, and Trudy Busch Valentine, a philanthropist, retired nurse and an heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban proposal narrowly approved over the weekend by the Republican-dominated state Senate. The committee broadened the language to include an exception allowing abortions to protect the health of the mother and adjusted the time frame when abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville,...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is holding the nation’s first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal and moderate voters’ anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. But the outcome might not reflect broader sentiments in the country as a whole, given how conservative Kansas is and how twice as many Republicans as...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Mandela Barnes
The Associated Press

Kentucky clinics appeal order that reinstated abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s two abortion clinics filed a quick appeal Tuesday aimed at restoring abortion services in the state, a day after an appellate judge reinstated a near-total statewide abortion ban. The clinics, both in Louisville, asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to vacate the ruling issued Monday evening by a judge on the state’s intermediate Court of Appeals. That ruling meant most abortions are illegal in the state, for now. In their motion to the Supreme Court, the clinics said that ruling had “upended 50 years of the status quo” by essentially halting abortion access in Kentucky. As a result, women previously scheduled to receive abortions are now being turned away, the filing said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power. In Knott County, Kirsten Gomez said her flood-ravaged doublewide trailer was being gutted by her husband and cousin. They were stripping drywall, flooring and cabinets ruined by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek that engulfed their home early last Thursday. “It is so miserable. The humidity is so high, it takes your breath,” Gomez said Tuesday. “Your clothes stick to you. Your hair sticks to you. This mud is caked on you.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election State#Absentee Ballot#Ballots#U S Senate#Clerks
The Associated Press

Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name

The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades, said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. When the case of Gwynn Darle Morrison was called in U.S. District Court in Honolulu, she said: “That’s what they’re calling me.” She claims she’s actually Julie Lyn Montague, who prosecutors said died in 1968 when she was three weeks old and later had her identity stolen. The assertion put her at odds with her husband, who has acknowledged he’s Walter Glenn Primrose and not Bobby Edward Fort, the identity he allegedly used to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1994 and gain secret security clearance that allowed him to work as a defense contractor.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
The Associated Press

Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities didn’t immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said in a statement Monday that state confidentiality laws prevent her from disclosing whether Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or held under any special conditions at the prison.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy