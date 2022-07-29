ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gun group sues Colorado over gun magazine 15-round limit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A gun rights organization is suing Colorado over the state’s 2013 ban on magazines that hold over 15-rounds, arguing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York gun law reinforces the group’s belief that it infringes on Second Amendment rights.

The National Foundation for Gun Rights’ lawsuit marks one of the first in what is expected to be a wave of gun control measures across the country following the June 23 Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York law requiring people to show why they needed a concealed weapons permit. It was filed Thursday in federal District Court in Denver.

The foundation and its sister organization, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, have been fighting to repeal the magazine capacity limit since it’s passing in 2013. The law followed the 2012 mass shooting at a theater in Aurora, a city on the outskirts of Denver, which killed 12 people and injured 70.

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision “gave us a four-ton wrecking ball to use against all different types of gun control,” said Hannah Hill, director of research and policy for the National Foundation for Gun Rights, that “gave us an opportunity to take another whack at the mag ban.”

This lawsuit is one of the first the organization plans to file, said Hill, “we expect to be announcing some additional fights soon.”

Conor Cahill, spokesman for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, declined comment. He said the administration doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners saw an early success this month when they sued the Town of Superior over an assault weapons ban. In that case, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing the town from enforcing their ban.

David Pucino, deputy chief council at Gifford Law Center, a gun control advocacy group, said that he expected a flood of litigation following the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

But when it comes to magazine capacity limits and other gun restrictions, Pucino said, “I have every confidence that the laws we have in the books are strongly grounded.”

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Bedayn on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hoped to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrowed the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler were seen as leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. Others include U.S. Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who gained notoriety in 2020 when he and his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home. Some Republican leaders worried that nominating the scandal-scarred Greitens could open the door for a Democrat to win in November. The Democrats were led by Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who has never held office but who outraised everyone in both parties, and Trudy Busch Valentine, a philanthropist, retired nurse and an heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. “It really just all comes down to: Can’t we all just get along and treat each other like human beings? Can’t we be decent people?” the celebrity plaintiff -turned-Ohio House candidate told the Democratic Women of Erie County on a recent summer evening. “And we all deserve to be part of ‘We the People.’” Obergefell, 56, is unopposed in a primary Tuesday for a state legislative seat representing Ohio’s Lake Erie coast through Ottawa and Erie counties. He’s already looking toward a November faceoff against second-term Republican Rep. D.J. Swearingen, 36, a Sandusky attorney who has focused his campaign on “kitchen table” issues. The race marks the first time that Obergefell has moved from activism into a political run for office. He’s campaigning at a sensitive time for the LGBTQ rights movement after the U.S. Supreme Court in June repealed the constitutional right to abortion, raising fears that other rights may also fall away, including same-sex marriage.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban proposal narrowly approved over the weekend by the Republican-dominated state Senate. The committee broadened the language to include an exception allowing abortions to protect the health of the mother and adjusted the time frame when abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville,...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
New York State
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name

The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades, said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. When the case of Gwynn Darle Morrison was called in U.S. District Court in Honolulu, she said: “That’s what they’re calling me.” She claims she’s actually Julie Lyn Montague, who prosecutors said died in 1968 when she was three weeks old and later had her identity stolen. The assertion put her at odds with her husband, who has acknowledged he’s Walter Glenn Primrose and not Bobby Edward Fort, the identity he allegedly used to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1994 and gain secret security clearance that allowed him to work as a defense contractor.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is holding the nation’s first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal and moderate voters’ anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. But the outcome might not reflect broader sentiments in the country as a whole, given how conservative Kansas is and how twice as many Republicans as...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Associated Press

Kentucky clinics appeal order that reinstated abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s two abortion clinics filed a quick appeal Tuesday aimed at restoring abortion services in the state, a day after an appellate judge reinstated a near-total statewide abortion ban. The clinics, both in Louisville, asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to vacate the ruling issued Monday evening by a judge on the state’s intermediate Court of Appeals. That ruling meant most abortions are illegal in the state, for now. In their motion to the Supreme Court, the clinics said that ruling had “upended 50 years of the status quo” by essentially halting abortion access in Kentucky. As a result, women previously scheduled to receive abortions are now being turned away, the filing said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Report: Climate change a challenge for Idaho wildlife

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Climate change could make it more challenging to conserve and manage the state’s most at-risk fish, wildlife and plants, Idaho officials said. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Monday released its draft Idaho State Wildlife Action Plan that will guide its management actions for the next decade. The plan emphasizes preventing Endangered Species Act listings to maintain state’s authority in plant and wildlife management decisions as well as recovering species that are listed. The agency is taking public comments through Aug. 31 on the 336-page draft plan that will replace a 2015 version. “It’s intended to be a driving force for conservation at a statewide level in Idaho,” said Rita Dixon, Fish and Game’s coordinator for the plan. “It’s intended to help guide what we do to basically make Idaho a better place for people and wildlife.”
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Man convicted in death and dismemberment of New Mexico girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man was convicted Monday in the 2016 death of a Albuquerque girl who was strangled, dismembered and set on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s apartment on her 10th birthday. A 2nd Judicial District Court jury deliberated less than four hours before returning with guilty verdicts on all charges against 37-year-old Fabian Gonzales, who prosecutors say faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced. Gonzales was charged with one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, seven counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case. Prosecutors argued during the 13-day trial that Gonzales put Victoria Martens in a dangerous situation that eventually lead to her death.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Second Amendment#U S Supreme Court#District Court#Democrat
The Associated Press

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This brings the confirmed fatality number to four,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At this time there are no unaccounted for persons.” Other details were not immediately disclosed. Sheriff’s officials said two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which was largely destroyed in the McKinney Fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities didn’t immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said in a statement Monday that state confidentiality laws prevent her from disclosing whether Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or held under any special conditions at the prison.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
The Associated Press

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, five, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five) (seven, five, four, nine)
LOTTERY
The Associated Press

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. The fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we’re in triple digit temperatures,” said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokeswoman at Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy