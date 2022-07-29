ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXtie_0gxmTnnG00

( WJW ) – The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history now totals an estimated at $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

$1B Mega Millions jackpot: Surprising things you could buy

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the current one was awarded on Oct. 2018, when a single winner — who purchased the ticket in South Carolina — claimed a $1.537 billion prize.

Despite no one winning the jackpot since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold over the last 29 drawings, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, Mega Millions noted in a press release.

What you could be with Mega Millions jackpot

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.100 billion 7/29/2022 ?
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

‘Blood everywhere’: Details on Walgreens murder scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl is dead after a confrontation at her workplace. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it happened at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Saturday, June 11. A store manager told police he’d found a body in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
DC News Now

Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Manchin secures commitment to complete Mountain Valley Pipeline

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has, “secured a commitment,” from President Joe Biden, Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) to be completed. According to Senator Manchin’s office, the commitment from President Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the MVP to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The Jackpot#3 Il#Ga#7 8 2016#Nexstar Media Inc
DC News Now

Manchin and Sinema in discussions on climate, tax deal

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says he is exchanging materials with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to help her better understand the broad tax reform and climate bill he negotiated with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and says he is open to her suggestions as Democrats seek 50 votes to put the bill on the floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Hawley vows to vote ‘no’ on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

(The Hill) – Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Monday said he would vote against Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO, a move that would go against most of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle.   In an op-ed published by The National Interest, Hawley says the United States shouldn’t expand its security commitments in Europe due to a more […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
DC News Now

Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Charleston man sentenced for possessing more than 2 pounds of meth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy