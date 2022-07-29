Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

nbc25news.com
'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced they are working with Saildrone Inc. to operate two Unscrewed Surface Vechicles, called "Saildrones," to study fish populations in Lake Superior. The Saildrones are scheduled to be launched from Ashland, Wisconsin on August 8 and will sail through the central...
President Biden joins Gov. Whitmer virtually to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. — President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually in Hemlock today to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS act, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time Saturday, July 30. “The...
From Michigan with Love: August 2022
FLINT , Mich. - Franklin Dohanyos returns for the August edition of 'From Michigan with Love.'. This month, the featured products from Michigan are:. You can learn more about their products in the video.
Kentucky dodges more rain, but rising temperatures on the way as cleanup continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The eastern part of Kentucky hit hard last week by devastating floodwaters luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but rising temperatures are on the way as residents work to recover from the damage. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the...
Primary Election: The candidates battling to face Governor Whitmer in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The primary election took place Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters could cast their vote in person at their local polling place until 8 p.m. Ballot: Aug. 2 Primary Election: Who's on West Michigan's ballots. Absentee ballots could be dropped off at...
County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's county prosecutors could have the ability to prosecute abortion cases in the future, according to a new court ruling, essentially ending Michigan's broad status as a state able to provide abortion access. The ruling by three Court of Appeals judges Monday splits Michigan into two...
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
Firefighters respond to possible gas leak in Oregon Township
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Fire units have cleared the scene. The City of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department is on scene of a possible gas leak in Oregon Township. The reported leak is near Indian Rd. south of Coldwater Rd. Please avoid the area if possible.
GOP primary candidates: What they want you to know
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, many Michiganders will be voting for who will be going up against Democratic Governor Whitmer in the November 8 general election. Five republicans are on the primary ballot. UpNorthLive News invited all of the candidates to share with you, our viewers, who they are,...
MI Secretary of State assures voters' rights will be protected for Aug. and Nov. elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Tuesday will be the first election since the presidential election of 2020, where some people were unhappy with the outcome and claimed there was voter fraud. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is assuring voters their rights will be protected in Tuesday’s election and in the general...
