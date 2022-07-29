ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Valley

Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens

Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
SAN MATEO, CA
beyondchron.org

Urgent Action Needed for SF’s Mid-Market and Tenderloin

“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.” Mayor Breed, December 15, 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
anash.org

New Shluchim to S. Francisco Bay Area

Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut Creek CA, in the East Bay of Northern California’s S. Francisco Bay Area. Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
easyreadernews.com

Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach

There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.

(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Jose to Portland, Oregon

If you are looking for the ultimate adventure, taking in some of California and Oregon's best landscapes, breathtaking coastal towns and cities and incredible national forests, then the trip from San Jose to Portland, Oregon is the ideal city escape to melt away the mundane. The 720-mile road trip from...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Oakland Chinatown faces a ‘dual pandemic’ of violence, COVID

Tony Fong never expected the pandemic to linger so long. When Fong closed his 7,000-square-foot Buffet Fortuna — an Oakland Chinatown staple for Chinese New Year celebrations, baby showers and birthday parties — in March 2020, he figured it might take a month or two to get back in business. He told workers not to go far, because “soon they will be back to work again.”
OAKLAND, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco

San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Bookstores as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaldenPondBooks. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Walden Pond Books. 3316 Grand Ave. Oakland, CA 94610.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]

