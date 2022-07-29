ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Socorro ISD provides pre-k 3 and pre -k 4 programs

By Jasmine Perry
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEKm1_0gxmTbCY00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Parents, school starts back on Monday and pre-k language programs are now available for children as young as 3 and 4 years old.

The Socorro Independent School District is providing all the tools your child is going to need during pre-k. If your child is behind on certain subjects this is the perfect opportunity because they’re giving the younger generation hands-on learning to succeed in their academic journey.

The sooner children are exposed to kindergarten and pre-k, the better they will do in school, says Lucia Borrego, the Chief Academic Officer for Socorro ISD.

SISD is now offering pre-k 3 and pre-k 4, to qualify for the pre-k 3 program, there are 11 criteria’s your three year old needs to meet but there are three that are deemed most important and those are language, if English is their second language, income, and whether their family is military.

As for the pre-k 4 program, every 4 year old in the region qualifies and out of all curriculum, social, emotional and language development is offered in early childhood programs.

“There’s something that is called Child Find where you can go and the teacher is very aware of it and the school principal is very aware of Child Find and that is an opportunity for parents to talk to professionals and this where we are and then we guide them and there might be some testing that needs to take place and then we will start the process, maybe they need speech therapy, maybe it is receptive or expressive delay,” Borrego said.

As for the reason why SISD has criteria for three year old’s – officials share, it’s because research shows that kids who come from low socio-economic backgrounds are not exposed as much to reading and writing but language plays a role in learning as well.

Borrego encourages parents to ask questions regarding your child’s education to teachers, the principal or even coming here to Socorro ISD because that’s what they’re here for.

Officials add that when another language is spoken at home, it can be challenging for the child, but it is a very normal speech delay.

For instance, if your child is bilingual, Socorro also offers a dual language program where they start at a 90 – 10 model.

Borrego says students are not just bilingual but biliterate because they are teaching them how to read and write in both languages.

“90 percent in their native language and 10 percent in the other language. And then when they go to kindergarten, then it goes to 50- 50. 50 percent all in English and 50 percent all in Spanish, which is very interesting. And the research shows this, and we saw it this last year, our first cohort of dual language kids took their third grade star test, they out-performed their counterparts. They were just all English or all Spanish.”

Research shows by learning two languages, it opens the brain to more learning.

Adding that, starting your child’s formal education as young as 3 years old is the best choice because they are at a time when they want to be independent. It will also help them socialize and be successful in whatever they pursue when going to school.

Borrego’s advice to parents is not to be in a hurry when it comes to your child’s learning and speaking but to let the professionals help and guide because many times it can be a language barrier or a developmental problem.

If you’re ready to sign up your child at SISD Early Childhood Education or to learn more click here .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD works to fill 7 nurse vacancies as school year begins

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Parents react to first day back at school

EL PASO, Texas -- Eight districts opened their doors for the first day of school Monday. A majority of El Paso kids are now back in the classroom. Parents and students at Thomas Manor Elementary told ABC-7 it was really a good day. Parents were pleased with how the first...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Native Language#Second Language#Formal Education#K12#Socorro Isd#Pre K 3#Pre K 4#Sisd
KTSM

1st day of school dawns Monday with new classes, increased safety

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Monday is the first day of school for thousands of kids and parents around the region, and for those who may be nervous about the start to the school year, districts are working to ensure a smooth transition into the semester. School districts in the Borderland have put new measures […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Borderland school districts set school zone safety regulations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As August dawns around the Borderland, thousands of kids headed back to school. With their return, officials wanted remind everyone about school zone speed limits and parking lot safety. Most importantly, those who are driving need to slow down to prevent possibly striking a pedestrian. As for those walking to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

National Night Out features first responders in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tonight the annual event that promotes drug and crime prevention, strengthens community relations, and encourages neighborhood camaraderie – will be held in Downtown Las Cruces. National Night Out gives residents an evening to meet neighbors, area first responders and other organizations that provide valuable services to our community. The event […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year

EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Electric dedicates artwork to victims of Aug. 3 tragedy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) has found a permanent home for the artwork titled Luces en el Cielo. The artwork reflects the strong partnership with EPE, a remembrance of the 23 precious lives lost, and our path towards a resilient future. The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) welcomed the […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso ISD: More than 48k students return to school Aug. 1

El Paso ISD is excited to welcome back over 48,000 students on August 1. The district has been working diligently to deliver an elevated student experience in a safe and secure environment. “With safety, high-quality learning, and a culture of care and compassion at the forefront, we are ready to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso honors August 3rd, victims and families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and other local organizations are putting together a series of events honoring the victims of the August 3, 2019, shooting. The community is invited to come together and attend various tributes in memory of the lives lost. Tuesday City Hall Tolling of Bells 8:30 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers

The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Gadsden ISD to implement new safety measures for the new school year

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The first day of school is on Monday, August 1, for Gadsden ISD students. With school security in the minds of some parents, districts changed their safety procedures. CBS4 on your side spoke with GISD's superintendent Travis Dempsey to find out what the district planned...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

Sun City CRIT postponed until 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year’s Sun City CRIT has been postponed until fall 2023. Destination El Paso, responsible for tourism marketing and venue/event management for the city of El Paso, has announced the postponement. The free, family-friendly event features world-class cycling through the streets of downtown El Paso.  The start and finish lines […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Memorial bell toll ceremony honors August 3rd victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council held a special bell toll ceremony this morning honoring the August 3rd victims. The ceremony included a moment of silence. The name of the 23 victims were read aloud and Council members took turns tolling a bell in remembrance on those who died in the Walmart […]
KTSM

Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Riverside Elementary construction lingers as first day of school approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District has been working on completing the new Riverside Elementary school campus for the upcoming school year. The Riverside Elementary School campus is a consolidation of Cedar Grove Elementary and Ascarate Elementary. The district announced the school would be completed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy