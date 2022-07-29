ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of August 1, 2022

KTLA

Road to Big Bear closed again due to flooding

A portion of Highway 38 near Big Bear was closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to flash flooding. The roadway was closed from Jenks Lake Rd. to Valley of the Falls Dr., the City of Big Bear Lake indicated in a tweet. A thunderstorm was producing heavy rainfall in the area earlier Monday and […]
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city

For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Dead After Sunday Morning Collision In La Quinta

LA QUINTA (CNS) – One person died in the hospital following a two- vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said Monday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee

A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside

A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
RIVERSIDE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along side of 215 Freeway in Riverside

A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street. The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes. It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Residents asked to shelter in place after gas line ruptures in Lake Elsinore area

Residents in a Lakeland Village neighborhood near Lake Elsinore were asked to shelter in place after a gas line ruptured Friday morning. The leak was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the 33000 block of Richard Street, Cal Fire tweeted. Firefighters were sent to the scene, where residents in eight homes were asked to shelter […]
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms

A team is standing by at Riverside County's emergency operations center in Indio, tracking potentially severe thunderstorms this weekend in the east valley. Eric Cadden, the county's emergency management program supervisor, says resources are strategically being coordinated in case of emergencies like power outages. "It's very important that you stock up on food and water, The post Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
yieldpro.com

The Hoffman Company brokers 18-acre parcel in Riverside, California, for mixed-use development

The Hoffman Company, recently brokered the sale of a 482-unit apartment project on approximately 18 acres, part of a larger 35-acre mixed-use development called The Exchange being developed by the seller, AFG Development LLC. Located near the intersection of CA-60 and I-215 in Riverside, Calif., the buyer, JPI, will complete construction on the multifamily project, Jefferson Exchange, while AFG will continue the commercial development with 44,500 square feet of future retail use. The Exchange is currently under construction with its first apartment units available estimated for January 2025.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says

Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

