Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of August 1, 2022

www.cityofmenifee.us
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
Road to Big Bear closed again due to flooding
A portion of Highway 38 near Big Bear was closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to flash flooding. The roadway was closed from Jenks Lake Rd. to Valley of the Falls Dr., the City of Big Bear Lake indicated in a tweet. A thunderstorm was producing heavy rainfall in the area earlier Monday and […]
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
KESQ
Train stops in Beaumont, blocking roads from Highway 79 into the city
For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city.
Route 55 construction to widen freeway begins soon, estimated completion by 2026
The SR-55 improvement project is a partnership between the OC Transportation Authority and Caltrans with the goal to lessen traffic congestion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city
For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
Highway 38 closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say
Highway 38 was closed in both directions near Angelus Oaks due to mud and flooding, officials said.
2 People Hospitalised After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Indian Wells (Indian Wells, CA)
A multi-vehicle wreck in Indian wells left two people injured. The collision occurred on Highway 111 at Club Drive at around 1:45 p.m. Multi vehicles were involved in the collision, said a Cal Fire spokesperson. The cause of the crash was believed to be alcohol [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Dead After Sunday Morning Collision In La Quinta
LA QUINTA (CNS) – One person died in the hospital following a two- vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said Monday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Flooding prompts highway closure in Big Bear as t-storms bring heavy rain to area
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Big Bear on Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in the area. The warning comes as monsoonal moisture lingered in the region with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Southern California’s desert and mountain communities. On Monday, the...
thepalmspringspost.com
2010 documents show city didn’t require COD return land if it failed to build Palm Springs campus
With College of the Desert (COD) planning a community meeting this week to answer questions about its plans for the design of a Palm Springs campus, the answer to a more pressing question about land once eyed for the project is now known:. There was no stipulation in a 2010...
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along side of 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street. The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes. It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway.
Residents asked to shelter in place after gas line ruptures in Lake Elsinore area
Residents in a Lakeland Village neighborhood near Lake Elsinore were asked to shelter in place after a gas line ruptured Friday morning. The leak was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the 33000 block of Richard Street, Cal Fire tweeted. Firefighters were sent to the scene, where residents in eight homes were asked to shelter […]
Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms
A team is standing by at Riverside County's emergency operations center in Indio, tracking potentially severe thunderstorms this weekend in the east valley. Eric Cadden, the county's emergency management program supervisor, says resources are strategically being coordinated in case of emergencies like power outages. "It's very important that you stock up on food and water, The post Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
yieldpro.com
The Hoffman Company brokers 18-acre parcel in Riverside, California, for mixed-use development
The Hoffman Company, recently brokered the sale of a 482-unit apartment project on approximately 18 acres, part of a larger 35-acre mixed-use development called The Exchange being developed by the seller, AFG Development LLC. Located near the intersection of CA-60 and I-215 in Riverside, Calif., the buyer, JPI, will complete construction on the multifamily project, Jefferson Exchange, while AFG will continue the commercial development with 44,500 square feet of future retail use. The Exchange is currently under construction with its first apartment units available estimated for January 2025.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
Comments / 0