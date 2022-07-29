ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTXT5_0gxmT67O00
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.

The city is currently relying on reservoirs which, at the current consumption rate, contain less than 50 days worth of stored water, according to Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo.

The large amounts of ash and turbidity in the river have prevented the city from being able to pull water from it, as the city's municipal water treatment facility is not able to treat water, according to the mayor.

The Hermit's Peak Fire and Calf Canyon Fire merged on April 27. By May 2, the blaze had grown in size and caused evacuations in multiple villages and communities in San Miguel County and Mora County.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declarations for the New Mexico counties of Colfax, Mora and San Miguel on May 4.

The fire resulted in the loss of federal, state, local, tribal and private property including thousands of acres of the watershed for the Gallinas River, the primary source of municipal water for the city and surrounding areas, according to the emergency declaration.

The Gallinas River has resulted in thousands of acres of scorched forest, flooding, ash and fire debris.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Deming Headlight

New Mexico State Forester lifts fire restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Forestry Division announces the recIssion of the current Fire Restrictions Order #2022-02 prohibiting smoking, fireworks, campfires, and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands effective August 01, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. Fire restrictions were put...
SANTA FE, NM
AOL Corp

Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Guv Declares Emergency as Flooding Threatens Las Vegas Water Supply

Guv declares emergency in Las Vegas to protect water supply. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed executive orders declaring a state of emergency in the City of Las Vegas, as burn scar flooding threatens the area’s drinking water supply. “The destruction that continues to befall New Mexico communities affected by the U.S. Forest Service planned burns from earlier this year is unfathomable,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything we can to support them and prevent additional damage as a result of the wildfires.” The executive orders, which follow the city’s own declaration of emergency, make available $2.25 million in state emergency funding to assist with emergency measures and prepare public infrastructure, among other actions. According to the governor’s office, Las Vegas has an approximate two-month supply of safe drinking water, but thousands of acres of ash and debris threatens its primary municipal water source, the Gallinas River watershed. The emergency funding will allow the city to safely treat and draw water from Storrie Lake. “The contaminated water flow from the Gallinas caused by the wildfire damage to our watershed has compromised the availability of water to the Las Vegas municipal water system. Rest assured that the city will be holding the federal government responsible for our current situation,” Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said in a statement. The governor’s office says it will request the Federal Emergency Management Agency fully reimburse the state via New Mexico’s existing major disaster declaration, which was amended last week to include post-fire flooding.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KOAT 7

Las Vegas water reservoirs could only last around 50 more days

The city of Las Vegas is in a state of emergency as flash flooding on the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar damages their water reservoirs. KOAT spoke with Mayor Louie Trujillo, who said the Gallinas reservoir is expected to last around 50 more days. It's where people in Las Vegas get most of their drinking water.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
KOAT 7

Las Vegas declares water emergency

LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared a declaration of emergency regarding its water supply. Las Vegas is relying solely on its reservoirs to supply water, but it currently contains less than 50 days of water. Las Vegas normally relies on the Gallinas River as its...
LAS VEGAS, NM
territorysupply.com

11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
SANTA FE, NM
point2homes.com

105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501

Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
ladailypost.com

2022 National Night Out Event In Santa Fe Tonight

SANTA FE — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be joined by Santa Fe based law enforcement, first responders, and service agencies to host the 38th Annual National Night Out at the Villa Linda Park and Santa Fe Place Mall 6-9 p.m. today, (Aug. 2). The event is...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Magistrate Court Judge George Anaya Jr. Retiring After Serving 30 Years

SANTA FE — Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr. is retiring after 30 years on the bench. The judge’s last day on the bench will be Aug. 31. “I am proud of the work I’ve done for the court, both on and off the bench. I work diligently to make sure every person who comes before the court is treated with respect and dignity,” Judge Anaya said. “It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Santa Fe for the past 30 years. I will treasure my time working for the Judiciary of New Mexico for the rest of my life.”
SANTA FE, NM
territorysupply.com

12 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways in New Mexico

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Next time you’re looking for a weekend of romance, head to the Land of Enchantment — these 12 romantic getaways in New Mexico will have you feeling the love.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Water Treatment#State Of Emergency#The Hermit S Peak Fire#Abc
ladailypost.com

Meet One Of Northern New Mexico College’s Inspiring Graduates Kimberly Lucero

ESPAÑOLA — Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) has more than its share of non-traditional students pursuing certificates and degrees. These are often older students with family responsibilities working to support themselves and their children. We admire their perseverance and almost superhuman ability to juggle competing responsibilities and earn their degree.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Repeat Walgreens shoplifter arrested day after plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Taos man police say has been habitually robbing the same Albuquerque Walgreens. Alejandro Lujan-House, 29, was released from the Metro Detention Center on Monday, July 25, after taking a plea deal on shoplifting charges. Lujan-House was arrested the following day for shoplifting two more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
78K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy