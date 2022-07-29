Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

cbs12.com
Local Red Cross volunteers help families in Kentucky
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Red Cross says they have more than 200 volunteer workers in Kentucky, two of them from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast chapter. The volunteers are witnessing firsthand the scale of this tragedy as they help families put their lives back together after the flood water took away everything they had.
Still warm overnight Sunday as the heat continues for the start of August
A few passing clouds this evening with a coastal shower or two possible by Monday morning. It'll stay warm overnight with lows returning to the middle 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Expect a hot start to August with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as...
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
