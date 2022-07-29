Capital Product Partners' Stock Slides Post Q2 Results

www.benzinga.com
Related
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
Tinder Parent Match Group Shares Tank On Q3 Outlook, Expected Higher Expenditure, Hiring Pullback
Match Group Inc MTCH reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21. Adjusted operating income increased 9% Y/Y to $286 million, and the margin was 36%, down 1,100 bps. Payers increased 10%...
Benzinga
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
PennyMac Financial Servs: Q2 Earnings Insights
PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PennyMac Financial Servs beat estimated earnings by 107.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was down $230.74 million from...
AtriCure: Q2 Earnings Insights
AtriCure ATRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AtriCure missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $13.15 million from the same period last...
Recap: Assurant Q2 Earnings
Assurant AIZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Assurant missed estimated earnings by 6.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $3.16. Revenue was down $32.00 million from the same period last...
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Ostin Technology Group OST stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $3.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0 million shares, which is 193.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
Recap: Caesars Entertainment Q2 Earnings
Caesars Entertainment CZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Caesars Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $319.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0