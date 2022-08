Broadway retailers are down for UMS vibes but ‘meh’ on sales this weekend

Westminster was once seen as an affordable-ish landing spot for young people who could no longer pay Denver and Boulder rents. Those days may be over. Now, the Denver suburb, which has seen a mural festival, a revitalized downtown, an Alamo Drafthouse, a new Tattered Cover, and plenty of wacky events programming (ballerina dodgeball, anybody?), has the highest one-bedroom rents in the metro area. The price: $1,860, according to data pulled from active listings on the online rental site Zumper.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO