Public Safety

Man Wounded in Chinatown-International District Encampment Shooting

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
One man was injured in a shooting at an encampment in the Chinatown-International District early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 AM, police responded to a report of a shooting near 7th Avenue and Jackson Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to his groin. Officers provided medical aid to stop the man’s bleeding, and medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the man had been shot in a nearby encampment under Interstate 5 but were unable to locate any witnesses to aid in the investigation. The victim also declined to provide additional details about the incident.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

