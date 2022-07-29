What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Euronet Worldwide

www.benzinga.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Ostin Technology Group OST stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $3.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0 million shares, which is 193.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Recap: Assurant Q2 Earnings
Assurant AIZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Assurant missed estimated earnings by 6.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $3.16. Revenue was down $32.00 million from the same period last...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
AtriCure: Q2 Earnings Insights
AtriCure ATRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AtriCure missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $13.15 million from the same period last...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Conduent: Q2 Earnings Insights
Conduent CNDT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conduent missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $98.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Prudential Financial Q2 Earnings
Prudential Financial PRU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prudential Financial missed estimated earnings by 26.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same...
Steris: Q1 Earnings Insights
Steris STE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steris missed estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was up $187.58 million from the same period last...
Recap: SeaSpine Holdings Q2 Earnings
SeaSpine Holdings SPNE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SeaSpine Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $8.86 million from the same...
Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings
Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
Innospec: Q2 Earnings Insights
Innospec IOSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innospec beat estimated earnings by 17.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $113.10 million from the same period last...
Recap: Rocky Brands Q2 Earnings
Rocky Brands RCKY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocky Brands missed estimated earnings by 60.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $30.44 million from the same...
Verisk Analytics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same...
