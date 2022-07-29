Looking At Broadcom's Recent Whale Trades

www.benzinga.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
Tinder Parent Match Group Shares Tank On Q3 Outlook, Expected Higher Expenditure, Hiring Pullback
Match Group Inc MTCH reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21. Adjusted operating income increased 9% Y/Y to $286 million, and the margin was 36%, down 1,100 bps. Payers increased 10%...
Recap: Ranger Oil Q2 Earnings
Ranger Oil ROCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranger Oil beat estimated earnings by 114.56%, reporting an EPS of $5.6 versus an estimate of $2.61. Revenue was up $189.79 million from the same...
Monroe Cap: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monroe Cap MRCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monroe Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $631 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Cognex Shares Slide On Missing Q2 Earnings Consensus, Q3 Revenue Outlook Trailing Consensus
Cognex Corporation CGNX reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2% year-over-year to $274.63 million, missing the consensus of $276.59 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.41, missing the consensus of $0.42. The gross margin declined to 72% compared with 75% in 2Q21. Operating income decreased 29.6% Y/Y to $65.14 million, and margin fell...
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q2 Earnings
Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearwater Paper reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $120.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
Mercury Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $38.89 million from the same...
PennyMac Financial Servs: Q2 Earnings Insights
PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PennyMac Financial Servs beat estimated earnings by 107.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was down $230.74 million from...
Airbnb Shares Slide Post Q2 Results, Announces $2B Buyback
Airbnb Inc ABNB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, in line with the consensus of $2.1 billion. GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13. The revenue was up 73% compared to 2Q19. The revenue growth was driven by the combination of growth in Nights and Experiences Booked and continued strength in ADR.
How Is The Market Feeling About West Pharmaceutical Servs?
West Pharmaceutical Servs's (NYSE:WST) short percent of float has risen 6.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 960 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.31% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
